Everything Mario Cristobal said Ahead of Final Regular Season Game of the Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 13 Miami (9-2, 5-2) is not only looking for its first back-to-back 10-win season since the 2002-2003 season, but it is also still fighting for its College Football Playoff lives. They will face a ranked Pittsburgh team that is just coming off an upset over No. 16 Georgia Tech, knocking their hopes of the ACC Championship away.
Not only is this game important for the CFP, but it also has massive implications for the ACC Championship game. Head coach Mario Cristobal is aware of all the issues coming into this game, but there is no chance he is not willing to take the necessary steps to get the job done.
Cristobal spoke with the media as he typically does on Mondays to provide a breakdown of the game and updates about his Hurricanes team before heading on the road.
Opening Statement…
"Excited to be back home, back to work after taking care of business up at Virginia Tech. And good film session, good practice today, some good stuff on tape, some stuff to keep getting better at. And then just really excited for this opportunity, unbelievable opportunity coming up this Saturday against a really, really good football team in Pittsburgh. Just explosive players across the roster. I mean, they're top five, top 10, and top 15 in just about every offense and defensive category. Extremely disruptive on defense, up front, at the second level, they're really good at just creating chaos up front, negative plays, tackles for losses, interceptions, and actually have a good amount of pick-sixes as well. And on offense, certainly their quarterback heads up an unbelievable offensive surge for them. It starts with the offensive line. They're big, they're physical, they get downhill in the run game, as they showed this past week. And they do have some dynamic players across the board as well. A lot of energy. Going to be an awesome atmosphere. Really fired up to continue getting to work for this coming Saturday."
On QB Carson Beck playing his best football in November after missing much of the off-season to injury…
"I mean, we're finding our rhythm offensively right now, and it's a combination of a lot of things, and he's a big reason why. I mean, there's no substitute for repetitions and, but, you know, he never, and we'd never use it as an excuse. But would you love to have a spring with a new quarterback and a new system? Absolutely. Those things are hard to skip, and we overcame a lot of that in the early part of the season. But feel like just over time, the other reps, the familiarity with both our players being connected to our players, both on and off the field, and then just repetition is leading to him playing out some awesome football. Just judging from everything that we're seeing, we feel like it's only going to get better next several weeks."
On the cold weather expected in Pittsburgh…
"You're just very open and honest about it. You're going up north, the temperature is different. It's November. This is football at its best, man, right? I mean, since the day you started watching football, you wish you could play in games like this, right? We're going to be on the same field, playing a team that's only with the same conditions, and even though we're at a different climate, it cannot and will not be a factor. There's between the gear that you use, between mentality and preparation. That's part of ball. So our guys are really excited for it, and that should override everything else."
On the team playing loose, dancing on sidelines…
"I think dancing during that time out has nothing to do with performance and never will. I think the improvement in play has been a matter of confidence, execution, continued advancement, and evolving on offense as well. Getting a rhythm early. When the ball gets to certain guys, it kind of ignites you a little bit. Guys get fired up. That's contagious. It translates over to the defensive side of the ball as well, and special teams. So I think sometimes that's, like, understood or perceived as just being overly loose. But I wouldn't say that's it. Playing with confidence, having fun, playing fast due to working hard, but trusting each other. I would certainly say, yes, I would agree with that."
On playing down starters and getting some back for the finale…
"It's really exciting because when we started the month, we're down six to seven of our frontline guys. And not only are they really the great players and starters, they are our best leaders as well. Now you'll have a full-speed Mark Fletcher, he got a lot of reps last week and looked really good. Ahmad [Moten] is now healthy. Now he can go extended play. He got more snaps this last week. Certainly we expect OJ [Frederique] to be back as one of the better corners in the country. CJ [Daniels] looks really, really good. So we think we're like, right there with him. He got a few snaps last week, really encouraged by David Blay today. [Wesley Bissainthe] went full speed last week, so it was his first week back. That's a lot of guys who are now getting healthier. That's an exciting point of contention for us. We certainly want to get healthier and avoid as many injuries as you can. And we took we took a shot earlier this month, but we're starting. We're starting now. We're on the mend. It's exciting."
On S Jakobe Thomas after exiting the Virginia Tech game with an injury…
"He will. He will. I don't foresee any issues at all. He was clear today for practice today and tomorrow will be fully clear for everything, so we're ready to roll."
On S Zechariah Poyser this season…
"I think he's been excellent the entire season. I think he's so versatile. Has played the strong, the free, he's jumped in at nickel. He's been very effective as a blitzer, as a man-to-man cover guy, playing the middle of the field, playing off the hashes, running the alley, being very stout on the perimeter, getting guys on the ground. I thought his sack was a huge play in the game, not to mention the fumble recovery. But he's been consistent all year long. His best football is ahead of him. I mean, we see a guy that's just going to continue to get better and better, but he's been a big difference maker for us this year."
On if he feels like the team is playing its best football of the season…
"It's just getting better and better every week. It kind of goes hand in hand, right? We're getting healthy again, and it's getting in sync. We're playing complimentary football again, right, which is so key, especially at this time of year. The climate changes, you got to travel, deal with injuries, deal with other teams, get healthy or not being healthy. There's a lot going on right now, and certainly, you have a lot of tape out there, so you have to continue to evolve. And I think both sides of the ball are doing a good job, from a self ccout standpoint, to keep finding just ways to move the chain, score points and get stops on defense, and then also find advantages on special teams, which I think this year has been a massive uptick, in our punt return yardage and in our coverage teams for the most part. I think all those things at this time of year, it's so critical to just to keep getting better, and to really force that mentality and not let it just in any way, shape or form, slide and go backwards."
On how he's kept away or consumed all the conversation about the College Football Playoff and Miami's standing…
"There's one scenario that matters, just one, and that's us finding a way to be 1-0. That's it. Again, a 100 percent believer, and as football has always been, in the field test. That's always the most important test. And we get one week right, unless you have a bye week, and that's what every team has an opportunity to do. We're playing a great football team that is fighting for the exact same things that we are. And you have to be at your best from a preparation and practice standpoint, and so we're looking forward to a great week of practice and preparation."
On the differences between Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame and vs. Georgia Tech…
"Well, I think against Notre Dame, they got stopped on a fourth and the goal, I know at least one time. They threw pick six that tilted the game early because opening drive they moved the ball really, really well. They dropped like a corner ball down. It would have been a first down the tight red, and then the game got tilted. Two really good teams going at it. Watching them last week, they exploded from the beginning, right from the get-go. They converted those downs, they caught those balls, they made the explosive plays, and they sustained drives. When Georgia Tech was creeping back into the game, the pick six that was going to make a seven-point game, made that a really, in essence, a 21-point game that again it became a seven-point game. And the you know, they have a great backfield, and one of their freshman running backs just took the ball and split them on tight zone. I really look at it, but 55-60 yard run to create that 14-point margin.
"So what you saw was a team that was extremely disruptive on defense. I mean, they forced Georgia Tech into a lot of difficult down-distance situations. They cause a lot of negative plays. They do what they do. They force turnovers, probably as good as anyone I've seen. They punch the ball out. They have a system that they've been playing for a long, long time, so they know all the ins and outs of it. So they do a good job jumping routes, playing real snug and coverages. They just do a great job on block destruction. Their linebackers are extremely dynamic. Just really, really fast. They just suck the air out of plays, man. It looks like a guy's got to get out of there for a big game, and they're right on it. And they, they rip the ball out, they get guys on the ground, they hit the quarterback about as much as you'll see a quarterback get hit. Sack wise, they're at a high level, but sacks don't count the quarterback hits that go with their style of play. So you saw that in Georgia Tech game. You've seen it throughout the year, actually, for them, and ever since their quarterback took the reins as a starter that they're 6-1. I honestly think that there's no position all of sports that affects an entire team like the college football quarterback. I think that guy can either ignite a place, in terms of in a good way, or burn a place down depending on the play, depending on the demeanor, right, the right personality and all that stuff. And they've done it. They've done a great job. Looking forward to a great opportunity."
On Pitt QB mason heintschel
"Well, the first thing you see is, you want a quarterback to be accurate. He's extremely accurate. Great pocket presence. The off-script plays, the ability to step up like slide and actually be really accurate on the move is really, really impressive. He doesn't look like a freshman at all. He has complete ownership of the offense. He hurt people with his feet as well. Just not only extending the plays and getting it out, like he did last week, hitting that ball right in the front pylon for a touchdown, but he'll take off. He'll make people miss and just go and so that the fact that he is an unbelievable competitor, and he's taking a lot, he's taking some hits as well, and just unfazed. Usually see quarterbacks get hit and maybe they're off. They start throwing a little bit early, off their back foot, off balance or whatnot. There's no flinch in him. So really impressive."
On Carson Beck's long-term impact on the program…
"Well, I mean, it's like, especially at this time of year, you want to just keep the story going and not look at it or judge it till the very last chapter. So we want to keep playing. That's the goal. But so far, especially with a guy that went through what he went through, because it can be, especially mentally, if you let it. I think his resilience is trust in his teammates, the people around him, the medical team, and then the flat-out, just desire to get after it and get better, I think, all that stuff, and then again, going through the ups and downs to come with quarterback play in the season. He's just been, he's been awesome, and he's got the full support of his teammates, and he just wants to go win, man, that's all he cares about. Just wants to win."
On if WR Malachi Toney arrived with the work ethic and mentality he has now…
"Well, I mean, I think part of it is internal drive, because you have to want to do it as well. But the leadership of a guy like CJ Daniels, I can't overstate that enough. I mean, that guy, he's like having an extra coach in the room, and one that commands a ton of respect. And so I think you have to credit the regiment, excuse me, and the structure, but you have to credit Malachi as well, because that type of grind, it's not for everybody. You can tell. You guys watch you watch us play, you watch ball all the time. Is you can tell which guys are on the grind. 'I'm gonna find a way to correct those details.' I mean, look at the little things of helping sometimes even older guys get lined up the right way before the ball is snapped, as opposed to some guys that might be the same age or a little bit older and are still maybe not getting a signal. We're not getting lined up. That's right, that's maturity. That's a guy that's already bypassed being a freshman, mentally, psychologically, and it's just throwing himself, from a mindset standpoint, to a guy that's been around playing like a junior in a senior. Credit to him, credit to the people around him, to his coaches. But again, it always starts from within. He's a self-starter, self-motivated guy."
On the Thanksgiving plans for the team…
"Practice. You meet, you say grace, and give thanks for all the incredible opportunities that we have to be around. You got to have gratitude for what we have, where we are, the things we get to do. And so after practice, Thursday is always a day that when practice and meetings are over, that's the window. You get together, and this is one where we'll have our Thanksgiving luncheon here. Families are invited. E-mails are going out today. Maybe just did with this interview. The the guys that still want more, they're all welcome to our coaches houses. Some guys would rather sleep. I remember my coach always said, 'Come over for Thanksgiving.' I'm like, 'No, thank you.' I'd rather take that time to relax. So we want to make sure that family is always real first and foremost. But also, that's time for space because Friday is pretty busy. You get up, you come, you meet, walk-through. You're on a plane, you land, you get off, you eat, you walk-through. So that's their time. So we're there for them if they want it. There's good food everywhere. But also it's really about being 1-0, man. That's what everybody wants for Thanksgiving, right?"