Everything Miami's Mario Cristobal Said Ahead of the Fiesta Bowl Against Ole Miss

The Miami Hurricanes have turned the page from the Ohio State Buckeyes and are now focused on the Fiesta Bowl and the Ole Miss Rebels.

On this rare occurrence, Miami held media availability on a Saturday as they are in an advanced week for the College Football Playoff Semifinals game against the Rebels on Jan. 8th.

Head coach Mario Cristobal highlighted the impact his team has had and how they are now preparing for the game.

Below is a transcript of what Cristobal had to say ahead of the the playoff game.

Opening Statement

"Certainly want to thank first of all, the fans for showing up so strong like they did this past week in Dallas, and I'm really proud of our team for showing resiliency, toughness, and very enthused, very excited to be able to attack this next opportunity. So many things on tape that we can get better at. There's areas where we have improved, but we're still a work in progress and just looking forward to our next opportunity."

On the situation between Ole Miss' coaching staff and LSU…

"It has zero impact on our preparation, and I think be safe to say that it doesn't impact their preparation as well. They're a great football team with great coaches that are in place, and they're preparing just as hard for this as they have."

On the significance of top alumni being on the sidelines for these big games…

"Well, it's always great to see. And it's great to see such high-profile names, such high-caliber former players and coaches. And it's also great to see some of the guys that maybe weren't those high-profile guys that haven't been around in a long time, but they were Hurricanes just as well. So I think just the entirety of the Hurricane, Miami Hurricane family from years past, showing up and supporting our team and getting back involved with the university is absolutely awesome. And it also gives our players a chance to experience that brotherhood that we have always spoken about so strongly of."

On if he sees Ole Miss playing with an edge after their head coach left them this season…

"Well, I'll tell you what, watching all their games, obviously, they're an excellent football team. They've got speed, power, explosiveness across the field. They certainly played with a tremendous edge this past week against Georgia, and showed up big in the big moments. And I think the fact that they have their play callers in place, which is arguably the most important part, I don't think there's any effect on what they do schematically. And I think that anything that an event like what they went through, I think things like that always galvanize people. So again, just really impressed with them. It's certainly the best team that we have faced, that we will face, I should say, this year, and looking forward to that opportunity."

On Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss…

"Yeah, we have faced some really good ones throughout the course of the year, especially the last couple of weeks. And watching him on film, he's a different level. I mean, he can do it all, and he has excelled in every aspect of the game. He certainly brings a ton of energy to their team. He's a limitless football player. And certainly you could see on the sideline and watching some of the stuff on TV, his leadership skills and the way people gravitate to him, he's had tremendous impact on the program. Plenty of respect."

On what's changed about him and his team down the stretch…

"I don't think anything really. I think that media sometimes is a little bit more intrusive, so they get a little bit more behind the scenes. And sometimes, maybe a narrative is built that is not exactly completely accurate. And I think when you wouldn't have success, then there begins the next narrative of why this and that, but we stayed true to our core beliefs, our principles, and our values. I think our team, as years gone on, has certainly played with more confidence. And I think the confidence that the coach is having the players and the vice versa has shown up more and more on the field. And I think when that happens, then you feel energy. But really, we haven't strayed from our original blueprint."

On updates on injured players OJ Frederique, Damari Brown, and Ahmad Moten…

"Progressing steadily. I would say day-to-day, and we'll have a better idea in the next two or three days, but we feel like they're progressing at a pretty good rate."

On what changed about the run defense after the Virginia Tech game…

"Virginia Tech, credit to them. I mean, they executed some stuff really, really well. And we adjusted, but you know, they also played really, really hard. We played hard. They found some success. But I think again, Coach Heatherman, the staff. It's not just a front seven, it's also the perimeter guys. I think the physicality and the dog mentality of our secondary, their willingness to run the alley, fit certain gaps in the run game, be the extra hat, and sometimes just flat out, make a play in space. I just think our technique, our willingness, has gotten better, and just the understanding of the defense and where your health is allows you to leverage the ball. And I think those things are showing up a bunch on tape."

On the emphasis on ball security after fumbles in consecutive games…

"Certainly, it's one of the non-bright spots. We take a lot of pride in that. And I think the entire year that we lose one fumble, the entire season, and I think we had two, lost one, and we doubled that in the last two games, which is unacceptable. We certainly have to coach a lot better and demand more of our players. And when you are playing these caliber games, the collisions, the speed, the physicality, it does, there's an uptick in there. So you have to be cautious of that because bodies are going to fly around, the impact is going to be greater. And therefore ball security, which is always at a premium, has to be emphasized and accomplished at a higher level. It's one of the biggest, and I'd say the biggest focal point of us this week."

On keeping the team even keel in this big moments…

"It's a good question. I mean, I think we proved earlier in the year that we didn't handle success very well after the first four or five games. And it's a lesson that you never, ever want to learn twice, right? Right now at this time of year, really, anytime, praise and overpraise is poisonous man. It is absolutely the worst thing you can take in and listen to. And I think we've done a good job of making sure that at the forefront of everything we do is just get everything and everyone out of the way, right? Because there aren't really distractions. You create your own distractions. I think the mentality, the DNA of our guys, as it gets stronger and better, as our older guys realize that this is it's their time, it's their legacy, and that they have to take control of the locker room and how we think and how we go about things. I think all that has improved in a dramatic fashion. I think it's strong. We hammer it every single day. And so far, we feel like we're getting a pretty good result, but you kind of get on it and you stay on it. I think if you come of it for a second, you're gonna have a window open."

On QB Carson Beck's play since the SMU game…

"Well, he's on point. I mean, schematically, he knows exactly where to go with the ball, where not to go with it. He's put us in great protections in the run game. He has put us in advantage runs. He knows where he's not protected, and he's secured the football. Ball security has been fantastic for the most part. So, that's such a big part of like, what we do, right? We've been efficient when we've been good, I should say we've been efficient on offense, and it all starts with the quarterback. But again, that's like a highly committed, high work ethic guy that people gravitate towards him. And he's kind of him, along with [Francis Mauigoa] and Mark Fletcher, CJ Daniels, Keelan [Marion], they set the tone, man. Alex Bauman. Those guys are like the dudes, and together with Carson. I just think his level of play, complemented by all those guys mentioned, it has generated some really strong offensive performances, and there's a lot to correct on film. We feel like we need to be, and have to be a whole lot better here, going into this game."

On RB Marty Brown and his impact in the Ohio State game…

"Yeah, well, I mean, A&M, it was a low-play-count game. We had 49 offensive plays, and that's lower than most NFL games. He's always been a big part of the equation. He's proven that throughout the course of the year, and Marty is made of the right stuff. He understands what team play and being a great teammate is all about. So there's no flinch in him. There's no hesitation or reservation about him. Every time he's been called upon, he's answered the bell because he knows he's a big part of this, and he knew this was his kind of a game, too. This was one of those physical, knock them, sock them around, type of games, right? The rock fights like we talk about. And he was prepared. He was prepared. And when he got his opportunity, not only did he show up, he showed up strong. And he was a difference maker in the game, both with his catch, with his blocking and of course, the way he finished those runs."

On the Class of 2026 enrollees who have joined the team during this CFP run…

"Yeah, we feel like we hit home runs with these guys, and I'll tell you why. It's like, they got dropped off in the middle December and you're practicing with that level of a football team, and it's everything's like, 'Go, go, go.' There's no time to explain. 'Hey, you have to do this. You have to jump in on scout team there. You got to run this route. You got to cover this guy.' It's not the easiest thing in the world. And tell you a big reason, I think, I believe, we believe that why our defense had success this past week is because we had guys like JJ Dunnigan and Camdin Portis and Somourian Wingo simulating their offense, wearing number 4, wearing number 17, wearing number 1. And those guys are fast. These young guys are all 21 plus mile per hour guys. So the fact that they get to experience what we do and how we do it, even though it's later in the season, they get to be around some of these older, really good leader guys is phenomenal for them. It's invaluable. Guys like Jackson Cantwell. They get to jump in on how we game plan, how we prepare guys, technique, fundamentals. JJ, Sparks, got a couple other guys coming in today as well. [Javian] Mallory's in here now. [Brody] Jennings just got here as well. So, wish we get all of them in here. But it's certainly, it's an invaluable piece from a development standpoint. And at this time of year, the way college flip on the calendars is set up, which, we all have issues with it. They provide the right type of body types to help us prepare for this game."

On balancing the transfer portal opening and preparing for a semifinal game…

"I mean, really the balancing act is honesty and transparency. The calendar it's not ideal, right? But you do what's best for the team, and you always do what's best for the players. And every player has a different situation. I think we've always done the right thing by people and taken the high road. I mean, some guys got to get in the portal because they're stuck at that particular position and playing time is going to be tough to come around. And other guys, we got to have them go to a place where it more fits their style. We have a certain culture that we adhere to. We don't stray from that, and that's okay. It's you don't judge it. You don't. These are young people, and young people deserve opportunity, because you never know what's going to click for them and they're going to get it. So we always, we keep it straight up. We don't feel the need to divulge any information, positive or negative. We just make sure we do the best by them and help them find a spot so they continue, number one, their education and, of course, their pursuit of what they all want to do. They all want to play football."

On the importance of teams getting hot at the right time in this new CFP format…

"I mean, you could cut it so many different ways and anyway you cut it, there's going to be an issue, a complaint, right? An unsatisfied customer. I guess it's a recurring theme with something we've always talked about. What it does do is, at least you get to place value against once again, on head-to-head competition, right? You get to settle down the field, and teams move on, and some teams don't. Now getting in, to that point, again, it's just an imperfect science, unless it's completely consolidated in a format that no one has a solution for. So seeing the way things played out just goes to show you that college football has become a lot like the NFL, that on any given day, any given day, any team at any level, if you're not at your very best, you can get beat."

On what makes this Miami team different…

"I think that's a question that is probably best answered at the end of the year. I think that this team's maturity, its approach to, and professionalism as it relates to preparation and practice, and being able to carry that over to the playing field on game day. For us, it's been a team that has progressed tremendously over the past couple of years. But I mean, that's a tough question to answer. I apologize for not being able to have a good answer for you. I don't know we're just focused on 1-0 process. And that's about it for us."

On having the portal open while teams are still in season…

"How much time do we have? We could go on and on on this one. Now, it doesn't make much sense. And you know now that, honestly, I have now a different perspective, now that we're in the playoffs and dealing with it. We haven't dealt with it in a negative way, at least not yet. You never want to, but you could see some of the challenges that can't come up with this. And I mean, there's a lot to unpack here. There is, and there has to be a solution. I'm counting on you and your colleagues to provide us with one here in the near future, but I don't have one right now, except that you wake up, work hard, do right before the big man upstairs, and your team and your team and your people and your family and everything else will take care of itself."

On his biggest lesson from spending time on Nick Saban's staff and on Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding…

"Well, [Golding] has done an awesome job. I've followed his career and watched him as a coordinator just do unbelievable things, and to see him get that opportunity is, quite frankly, it's awesome. I mean, he is a guy that has proved himself at the highest level, and when you do that, I think you deserve your opportunity. He's done a great job with that.

"The time at Alabama, the best thing, if I could just put my finger on one thing that I value the most in terms of learning, was really reconfirming what I learned under Coach [Jimmy] Johnson and Coach [Dennis] Erickson, the guys that I had a chance to play for here, is that under no circumstances can you allow human nature and complacency to take over yourself and the people in your program. And that's at all costs and that's a daily fight. When you wake up, that's got to be like opponent number one, that you have to attack with intent, with urgency. And I would say that would be the most important thing. There's so many other things that were learned. Obviously, extremely grateful for time spent there, the opportunity given to me there. It opened my eyes to what college football had grown into, what it had become, the resources necessary, the level of recruiting required, the staffing and personnel and organizational charts in the calendar of the year. But all that is fine. It still comes down to the people and the mentality. And I'll say that that was the number one thing that I will always just keep at the top of the priority chart as it relates to our program."

On if there a stronger emphasis on offense considering how many points Ole Miss scores…

"Well, I don't think you ever limit the amount of points that you want to score in any game. So that would never change. That's always full throttle attack, doing the best you can absolutely do. And from a game plan standpoint, specifically, that's something that we never get into, of course, in an open forum. But certainly, they're an excellent, excellent offense. No one's really had any success against them whatsoever. So looking forward to the opportunity to compete."

