Everything Miami Quarterback Carson Beck Said After Win Over Ole Miss

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes defeated the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels 31-27 in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday night to advance to the national championship.

Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck completed 23 of his 37 passes for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception as well as had a rushing touchdown.

The rushing touchdown was a three-yard score that put Miami up by four points with 18 seconds left and ultimately was the game-winning score.

After the game, Beck spoke about the team’s victory and his performance.

Below is a transcript of everything Beck said.

Q. Carson, Keelan [Marion] didn't see the ball on that first play, but you kept going back to him. What does that say about the chemistry you guys have built and the connection for you to continue trusting him?

CARSON BECK: Yeah, obviously Keelan is such a talented wide receiver. Early on, I guess in the middle of the season, whenever CJ [Daniels] went down, obviously he had been a huge impact for us early on. When CJ went down, Keelan really started to step up. Our chemistry really started to increase in that middle part of the season. Ever since then, we've been locked in. We've been really locked in. He had an unbelievable game tonight. Obviously made some really, really huge plays on third down. Had some explosive catches as well. I'm just super proud of him. He works really hard and he deserves everything that obviously he's earned.

Q. My question is for all you guys. Looking forward to the next game is going to be in Miami. How special is that for all you guys getting to play a home game, essentially?

CARSON BECK: Yeah, obviously, I'm super excited. This whole team is super excited to have the opportunity to play, not only for a national championship, but play in Hard Rock where it's our home stadium. Man, I'm just so grateful for this opportunity.

Q. Carson, you were on Georgia teams that played in the four-team playoff and won national championships. What has this experience been like? This team this year would not have been on that field. You were given the chance, and now three straight wins. What has this experience of being on this run been like for you?

CARSON BECK: It's been unbelievable. It's been unbelievable. Obviously, almost exactly a year ago, I made a decision to come to this university. I remember me and Coach Cristobal talking on the phone for the first time. I was sitting in Jacksonville in my house in my room, and I just had a big smile on my face and he had a big smile on his face. He said let's get to work. I believed in his vision. I believed in what he's been able to build here and add on to the culture of what Miami is. Man, what an unbelievable year. It was never easy. It was never perfect. There were a lot of ups and downs. There was a lot of adversity that not only I faced individually, but that we faced as a team. We really banded together and showed that we believe in connection; that we just don't fake it. This team is really a family. If our team really wasn't like that, I don't know if this win happens tonight. We really band together, we believed in each other, and we never flinch in the face of adversity.

Q. Carson, can you kind of take me through the last drive? When you see them go down and

score, just what was the message to your guys in the huddle?

CARSON BECK: Yeah, obviously we're sitting there on the sideline. I'm telling the guys to just stay in it, stay in it, even though we had just gone down and scored a touchdown. They obviously were able to respond and they scored as well. I'm just telling all the guys, stay in it, stay in it. They finally score. Kind of looked at the guys on the sideline and said: Man, this is what we worked for. This is what we live for. This is why you play the game of football. This is why you come to the University of Miami is for moments like this; to play in these big games, to have these big moments. Are we going to respond or are we not? What are we going to do? I told them I love them. I told them whatever happens, I still love them. I'm proud of them. And I think just looking at the look in everybody's eyes, I kind of felt what was about to go happen.

