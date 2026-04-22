Ex-NFL Head Coach Gives Rueben Bain Jr. New Player Composition

Rueben Bain Jr. continues to the topic of conversation during NFL Draft week. Bain was one of the most dominate players in the country this past season, but how he turns his attention to the next level.

Teams and anaylst have nitpicked him about his arm length but his motor, skill, and timing is all there. It is the reason NFL franchsies will over look the arms because of how dominant he was. He has caught the eye of everyone from the top level to the bottom, but one former NFL head coach has a new player compsotins for the talented edge rusher.

I’ve had the opportunity to see him play a couple of times, and I’m really impressed," Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith said.

"He reminds me a little bit of former Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Dwight Freeney, who was a great player. I say that because Bain Jr. has a very good first step and can quickly beat you off the line of scrimmage. He also plays all the time on all three downs. He plays with toughness and power off the edge. He was a game-wrecker this past season in Miami."

Smith also touched on the rumors and what naturally circulates around these times about star players.

"This is the time of year that there are always rumors about strength, speed, and in this case, arm length," Smith said. "This kind of talk is always popular at draft time. At the end of the day, I think he’s an outstanding player who will dominate."

Smith focused on the issue that most began to develop once his measurements came out. However, Smith also pointed out that this could be a play coaches have used for years to try to turn others from picking quality players.

"I think the arm-length issue is overplayed," Smith said. "Tape does not lie, and his tape is very good. I think he has to be a top 10 pick. Some even say he’s the best pass rusher in this draft.

"The arm-length talk is mind-boggling to me because people can take one thing and say this guy can’t succeed, but ignore all the other things that suggest he will succeed. This talk is a bit of a red flag to me because I suspect some people are trying to get Bain Jr. to fall so that they can pick him."

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