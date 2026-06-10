Michael Irvin's Passion For Miami Washes over Recruits During Legends Camp

The Miami Hurricanes have a tradition since the return of Mario Cristobal of having legends of the program return during the second week of the official recruiting cycle, highlighting what players can be in the future.

What better way to be motivated for a hard day's work than having one of the best players in Hurricanes history and a Pro Football Hall of Famer to get the troops going?

Each recruit was met with a roaring response for Michael Irvin as he took to another legends camp with more to say than ever. Irvin is a pround alumi that has been back since day one during the start of Cristobal's time as head coach.

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He is also the reason that many recruits have become a part of the program over time. His words are powerful and motivational for those who are there to witness, and continue to lay a foundation that, when you come to Miami and are chosen to be one of the stars of the future, it comes with pride but also comes with endless amounts of hard work.

Here is what Irvin said:

"I am. These guys are telling you about their championships. I won them everywhere so I'll just say that, and I really did.

"But listen, what's great about this is, you guys, there's a lot of knowledge over here, a lot of gifts over here. And last year, we had a chance to watch a lot of kids do a lot of great things right here on this practice field, right at Hard Rock Stadium, playing in the championship game. I remember a lot of those kids when they were standing right where you guys are standing right now today.

"And I said to them, your job today is to try to figure out how you get from right here to over here. You understand? How you are at the start of your journey and they're completing their journey. They're reminiscing on their history. You are writing your history, right here, right now.

"Every time you step on this football field, you step on it with a purpose. You step on it to get better. And remember this one thing, the rest of the world, they go to the top of the line if they are interested in improving their skill because most of them are just punching a computer. You improve your skill, you can go to the top.

"Our game is hand-to-hand, man-to-man combat. So as you improve your skill, since your going against another grown ass man, you have to deepen your collective will. Any kind of team that's going to be a great team, it's not just about skill, it's also about our collective will. And the will is collective out here in practice putting in that hard work together.

"We look at each other's eyes and say, 'Yeah you will fight with me. Yeah you will fight by me.' You find out right here who's worthy of that collective will and who's worthy to be a champion.

"Let's get ready to work because this is Greentree practice field. Greentree made me and Greentree will make y'all too. You've got to be ready to work. Let's get ready to work."

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