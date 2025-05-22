Experts Split On Cam Ward’s Rookie Projections With Tennessee Titans
Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward may have been the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it seems many experts are not expecting a breakout rookie season like we saw from Jayden Daniels last year. The general consensus seems to be that the Tennessee Titans' offense is the biggest reason for their modest projections. Here is what the experts have to say.
ESPN's Mike Clay Cam Ward Projection:
ESPN's Mike Clay is projecting him to be absolutely average:
"There are 27 QBs who appeared in at least 14 games as a rookie since 2011. Excluding Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson -- who were used situationally as rushers -- that group averaged 3,455 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes. In 15 starts, Ward is right on par with that historical average."
CBS Sports' Chris Trappaso Cam Ward Projection:
Chris Trapasso has a bleak outlook for Ward, even with his best-case scenario:
"64% completion, 6.9 yards per attempt, 3,174 passing yards, 18 TD passes, 10 INTs, 32 sacks, 88.0 rating"
"A season ago, Daniels threw the football 480 times in the regular season while starting every game. I'm basing these projections for Ward slightly under that, at 460 passes, which equates to exactly 27 passes per contest. While that feels high for a rookie, I do expect the Titans to be playing from behind often, thereby leading to clear-cut passing scenarios for the No. 1 overall pick. Ward proved his accuracy in his final three seasons at the collegiate level, and despite what is still one of the least-imposing receiver group in the NFL, his propensity to stretch the field and make the occasional off-structure play led to reasonably high best-case scenario figures. I can't envision Ward completely tanking in Year 1, yet the environment in Tennessee may very well hold him back as a rookie."
PFF's Dalton Wasserman Cam Ward Projection:
PFF's Dalton Wasserman believes the Titans' subpar weapons will hold him back despite likely having plenty of opportunity:
"Cam Ward’s immediate path to a starting role in Tennessee justifies his spot near the top of the list. While the Titans’ receiving corps is thin, the team has invested heavily in the offensive line and boasts a capable backfield with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Calvin Ridley, who topped 1,000 yards with a 74.7 receiving grade in 2024, gives Ward at least one proven target to lean on as he adjusts to the pro level."
Miami Hurricanes On SI Cam Ward Projection:
While offensive line and weapons are a concern, they might not be quite as bad as many are expecting. The team invested heavily in their offensive line and added two very underrated rookies in Elic Ayommanor and Xavier Restrepo. Ward's ability to make plays off-schedule, along with his accuracy, should go a long way in raising the level of his supporting cast. He should clear 3,850 yards and throw about 24 TDs as a rookie. We have more faith in the player than we have reservations about the team around him.