Extra Point: Camden Portis Shows the Miami Bloodline is Still Strong
As any fan base that goes through its struggles does, Miami Hurricane fans have been caught looking into the rear view window once or twice not terribly long ago.
More than likely, they were looking back to memories of guys like Clinton Portis. Portis amassed over 2,500 rushing yards in his career as a Hurricane and over 20 total touchdowns to boot. Portis cemented his legacy at The U while also running track before going on to become an all-pro in the NFL.
On Sunday, another chapter in Portis' Miami story was written when Camden Portis, Clinton's son, committed to play football at Miami.
While Clinton made a living carrying the football, Camden makes his picking it off. The highly rated defensive back chose Miami over Big 10 rivals like Penn State and SEC titans like Tennessee. The addition of Portis to the 2026 recruiting class looks great on paper, but it's what it means behind the scenes that is drawing headlines today.
The signing of Portis indicates that Cristobal and company, while in the national spotlight, can keep the ties back to earlier days of Miami football plenty strong enough to win recruiting battles not just for children of all-time Miami legends, but that they can also use those old ties for influence on the trail outside of the Miami legacy.
As it stands, Miami has 14 four-star commits in the current class, with more expected to join as national signing day approaches. If head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff can keep working the pre-established pipelines for the best talent in the Sunshine State, Miami could be all the way back for good in the new look ACC.