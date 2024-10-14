Extra Point: Xavier Restrepo is Getting the Love He Deserves
With names like Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith circling around the country, it feels like the year of the wideout in college football, and the aforementioned might be great, but Miami has weapon of its own out wide.
Xavier Restrepo came into this season having already written his name in the Miami record books. Last season, Restrepo set the single season catch record with 85 receptions on the year and just crossed the 1,000 yard mark in terms of receiving. The Coconut Creek, Florida, native hauled in over 100 yards through the air in five games last season, which shot him up the record charts.
Scouts praise Restrepo not only for his big play ability, but what he does in the lesser noticed portions of a game. For instance, his ability to block at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds.
Restrepo has crossed the century mark in receiving in three games thus far this season and had 99 yards against South Florida earlier in the year. He's become one of Cam Ward's favorite targets, and remains to be a big part of the reason that Ward is still a figure in the Heisman race.
As Miami's season rolls forward deeper into conference play, Restrepo and the rest of the 'Canes offense will face more staunch defenses much like that of Cal, but with two scary games under its belt, Miami should be able to handle whatever the remaining teams on the schedule throw its way. If that's the case, Miami has a realistic chance to end the season undefeated and stamp its ticket to the ACC championship game, and if they do, Restrepo looks to be a big part of that push.