Should There Be Concern for Miami's Offense Ahead of Ohio State?

If you ask Miami's Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson, No. 10 Miami's offense is fine, and last game shouldn't be based on the season's worth of evidence; they can put points on the board.

"They didn't win their last game," Dawson said. about Ohio State's last game. "How many points did they score? I mean, Indiana won 13-10, and nobody is saying anything about that. That's just a great win by them, you know? It's an unbelievable win by them. We win 10-3, and it's like, the win sucks. We really lost. I don't buy into that. I don't pay attention to idiots, so it doesn't matter."

The discussion on whether the Miami Hurricanes will have another offensive performance similar to their victory against Texas A&M began to agitate some in the Hurricanes circle, but they have the talent and weapons to have an explosive game against the Buckeyes.

The idea that the Hurricane can't have a high scoring offense, but in this game, they will need more than 10 points to win. If the Hurricanes can get to 24 points, they could win because of the advantages of being at the line of scrimmage.

However, the Hurricanes and Carson Beck will face off against a chess master in the Buckeyes defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia.

"You play against talented defensive coordinators," Beck said. "I say talented, but talented in their mind and what they do for scheme and how they prepare for different offenses. And at the end of the day, it's a chess game. The offensive versus defensive battle, they do this and we do that. And checks and balances and just seeing things happen before they happen. So I always love games like this where you know that you're going up against a really, really good team and a really good coach and a really well-coached team as well. They're very disciplined. They're not out of place very often. And you pair that with talent and that's one of the best defenses in the country, if not the best. It's like a chess game, and we have to make the right moves with the right pieces and execute at the end of the day."

The Hurricanes' offense will have to be the difference maker in the Cotton Bowl. It will be up to Beck to be the difference maker if they look to make it to the Fiesta Bowl.

