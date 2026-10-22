First Availability Report for Pitt at No. 1 Miami Shows New Addition for the Hurricanes

Injuries have slowed the Miami Hurricanes this season, but after the No. 1 team in the country outlasted Florida State in double overtime, it was the first time this season injuries were not a concern.

However, on the latest injury report, freshman wide receiver Milan Parris has been added to the injury report for the first time this season. This isn't going to affect the wide receiver room or those who play off the field, but that doesn't stop it from hurting Miami's depth.

Parris has three catches for 19 yards this season.

On the other side, the Pitt Panthers have eight players out against the Canes. The biggest is their star quarterback, Mason Heintschel, who suffered a torn ACL in a victory over Virginia Tech.

When Are Players Coming Back

The biggest question is when some of these players will return. Miami's secondary needs their two star corners back. OJ Frederique could be back later on in the season, according to Mario Cristobal, and the same can be said for sophomore Ja'Boree Antoine

"He's progressing well," Cristobal said in an update on Antonie during his Monday press conference. "He's still going to be out for a significant amount of time. We see it more towards the end of this year"

Now all attention turns to Pitt and the challenge it poses to Miami.

All eyes on Pitt for Mario Cristobal and No. 1 Miami #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/9qEoEum1QA — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 20, 2026

"All focus right now is turned to Pittsburgh," Cristobal said. "Really good football team, top ten as it relates to just being disruptive, tackles for losses, pressure on the quarterback, high-pressure operation, high-movement operation. Very veteran offensive and defensive line, very disruptive. On the defensive side of the ball, their secondary does a great job holding the picture in there, disguising coverage. Their linebackers get downhill in a hurry.

"I think they're number seven in the country in terms of interceptions. Their offense is top ten in, you name it: yards, total yards, passing offense, running the football, and just a very big and physical offensive line that they know what they're doing, they communicate really well, really good footwork, and playing really, really good football.

Pitt Availability Report:

OUT

QB #6 Mason Heintschel

TE #17 Elijah Lagg

TE #18 Max Hunt

DB #26 Allen Bryant

DL #36 Ben Kauffman

DB #41 Isaac Patterson

WR #81 Rodney Dunbar

DL #90 Trevor Sommers

QUESTIONABLE

DB #4 Rashan Murray

RB #9 Ja'Kyrian Turner

DB #14 Josh Guerrier

Miami Availability Report

OUT

WR #3 Joshua Moore

RB #6 CharMar Brown

DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine

DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.

OL #66 Max Buchanan

TE #88 Luka Gilbert

DOUBTFUL

WR #19 Milan Parris

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