First Availability Report for Pitt at No. 1 Miami Shows New Addition for the Hurricanes
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Injuries have slowed the Miami Hurricanes this season, but after the No. 1 team in the country outlasted Florida State in double overtime, it was the first time this season injuries were not a concern.
However, on the latest injury report, freshman wide receiver Milan Parris has been added to the injury report for the first time this season. This isn't going to affect the wide receiver room or those who play off the field, but that doesn't stop it from hurting Miami's depth.
Parris has three catches for 19 yards this season.
On the other side, the Pitt Panthers have eight players out against the Canes. The biggest is their star quarterback, Mason Heintschel, who suffered a torn ACL in a victory over Virginia Tech.
When Are Players Coming Back
The biggest question is when some of these players will return. Miami's secondary needs their two star corners back. OJ Frederique could be back later on in the season, according to Mario Cristobal, and the same can be said for sophomore Ja'Boree Antoine
"He's progressing well," Cristobal said in an update on Antonie during his Monday press conference. "He's still going to be out for a significant amount of time. We see it more towards the end of this year"
Now all attention turns to Pitt and the challenge it poses to Miami.
"All focus right now is turned to Pittsburgh," Cristobal said. "Really good football team, top ten as it relates to just being disruptive, tackles for losses, pressure on the quarterback, high-pressure operation, high-movement operation. Very veteran offensive and defensive line, very disruptive. On the defensive side of the ball, their secondary does a great job holding the picture in there, disguising coverage. Their linebackers get downhill in a hurry.
"I think they're number seven in the country in terms of interceptions. Their offense is top ten in, you name it: yards, total yards, passing offense, running the football, and just a very big and physical offensive line that they know what they're doing, they communicate really well, really good footwork, and playing really, really good football.
Pitt Availability Report:
OUT
QB #6 Mason Heintschel
TE #17 Elijah Lagg
TE #18 Max Hunt
DB #26 Allen Bryant
DL #36 Ben Kauffman
DB #41 Isaac Patterson
WR #81 Rodney Dunbar
DL #90 Trevor Sommers
QUESTIONABLE
DB #4 Rashan Murray
RB #9 Ja'Kyrian Turner
DB #14 Josh Guerrier
Miami Availability Report
OUT
WR #3 Joshua Moore
RB #6 CharMar Brown
DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine
DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.
OL #66 Max Buchanan
TE #88 Luka Gilbert
DOUBTFUL
WR #19 Milan Parris
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5