Miami QB Darian Mensah Focused on Fixing These Aspects of His Game Entering Fall Camp

The biggest criticism entering this season for the Miami Hurricanes and their star quarterback is the ball security that has to be fixed.

However, this was a similar problem that Cam Ward had before he entered Miami. That narrative quickly died the second he stepped behind the offensive line at Miami, limiting him from getting hit and losing the ball.

That is the goal for Darian Mensah as well. Limiting turnovers and holding on to the ball is the key entering this season and fall camp.

"I was just telling him, really just cleaning up ball security, you know, having two hands on the ball at all times, just something that I think I can improve on," Mensah said. "But really getting into, like, the fine parts of football, like, knowing what every single position is doing on every single play. I think that, getting in there with Coach Mirabal up on the board has really helped me this offseason, and I think it's going to take my game to the next level.

Moreover, along with his ball security, he also looks to improve his leadership qualities. Three teams in three years have allowed him to understand different locker rooms, but the Hurricanes are one of the most diverse yet.

"I feel like I'm in prime position to be a leader," Mensah said. "You know, I think that being there in the spring has definitely set me up because now it's like, these are all my guys. It felt like that as soon as I got on campus, but now it's just even more. Like, this is my team. These are my guys. And, you know, I just can't wait to go take the field."

Darian Mensah During Miami's Spring Game | Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes during UM’s spring football game at Cobb Stadium on the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables, Florida, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZadiaz@miamiherald.com

All those combined could make Mensah the Heisman hopeful that he wants to be this season. It also helps that he has an offensive coordinator who allows him to be free in the offense.

"I think that Coach Dawson leaves the quarterback to be free to create, and, that's what you're doing as a quarterback," Mensah said. "You're creating opportunities for your receivers, your guys. And so I think that it just, it'll help me more at the next level as far as, like, I'm doing what I want,"

Mensah's confidence is similar to Ward's in that aspect. Furthermore, he knows it will help him attack this season as his best.

"I'm doing what I... What I see from the defense is what I'm going to, attack," Mensah continued. "And so I think, he leaves the quarterback to be free to do that, and I'm just super excited to be able to do whatever I want, whenever I want."

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