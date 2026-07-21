Another Year Offers Another Elite Defensive Line From Miami

Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor are now off on their NFL journeys after being first-round picks out of the Miami Hurricanes camp this past season.

They were two of the three first-round picks that set the standard and tone for what the program can look like as an elite prospect farm on the defensive side of the ball. Not only have they shown what they can be, but they consistently stay around the program to guide the future linemen to the heights they reached.

Moreover, those who have been on that side of the ball understand what it is supposed to look like, starting with eighth-year senior Mohamed Toure.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Herbert Scroggins III (35) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You got Damon Wilson, you got Lightfoot, you got Ashari Charles, you got Herbert Scroggins," Toure said. "We got so many guys that are elite talent and that can play at an elite level. And, you know, it's just putting it together for them, helping them become consistent, helping them be refined, and understanding the playbook better."

Toure is coming off one of his best seasons since he has been able to play healthy. He has also been in Hetherman's system now entering his third year. It helps that he understands what these players are supposed to be and how they are also expected to play.

Toure watched Bain and Mesidor all season as the best defensive line in the country, but he also believes that this year's group can be even better.

"Man, them boys this season, they are the best D-line in the country,," Toure said. "They have the best two D-linemen in the country. We have the best D-line unit in the country. I feel like we have the best everything in the country. I love my guys up front. I love who's playing in front of me, Moten and Scott. We got Jarquez, we got Davis, we got, we brought in transfer pieces that are elite as well, man. I feel like we're, our D-line, our front four is going to be elite this season."

The Hurricanes have a projected first-round pick still on the defensive line along with others who can rise into those ranks. This season, it will be about the future of what Miami can bring out of the group, while also highlighting what they can be, given they will be around for another season.

Miami has one of the youngest rosters in the country, but the talent doesn't drop off; it only gets better.

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