Former Miami Hurricane Gets Dismissed From Big 12 Program
After the 2024 season, it was clear that changes in the secondary were necessary for the Miami Hurricanes program to succeed. One of those changes was then freshman Zaquan Patterson.
Coming out of high school, Patterson was ranked as the nation's No. 6 safety. He played in 12 games, one start, last season with Miami. He finished the season with 19 tackles (15 solo), three pass breakups, and earned his first career start in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State.
However, the secondary was the biggest question mark last season, and Mario Cristobal's plans did not have Patterson in them. There was no ill will towards each other in the exit as Patterson just said, "not the right place, right time."
"It just was not the right place, right time. It has nothing to do with the program," Patterson said on his exit. "Mario Cristobal and everyone in that facility are great people. I want to thank all the Canes fans as well. They’ve been a big part of my support. They made me feel at home. From the day I committed to now, they all showed major love."
After entering the transfer portal on April 25, he found a new home with OSU on May 5, but for whatever reason, things did not work out there as well. Now the talented player is without a team as he looks to rebound for his sophomore season.
Five-Star Texas Commit Schedules Season Opener Visit with the Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes thought it has the future locked with elite running back Derrek Copper. Everything was perfect down to the last minute detail, until the final second hit, and the Hurricanes did not have another South Florida player ready to represent the orange and green.
Copper is committed to Texas, thanks to the longevity and history of running backs they have had in recent memory; however, National Signing Day is still months away. Enough time for Mario Cristobal and his staff to make a pitch to try and flip the talented running back to staying home.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.