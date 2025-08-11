Five-Star Texas Commit Schedules Season Opener Visit with the Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes thought it has the future locked with elite running back Derrek Copper. Everything was perfect down to the last minute detail, until the final second hit, and the Hurricanes did not have another South Florida player ready to represent the orange and green.
Copper is committed to Texas, thanks to the longevity and history of running backs they have had in recent memory; however, National Signing Day is still months away. Enough time for Mario Cristobal and his staff to make a pitch to try and flip the talented running back to staying home.
Step one is an official visit on August 31, the season opener against Notre Dame. According to Stephen Wagner of Rivals, the talented running back is set to take a visit during the first game of the Hurricanes' season.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
- TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
- WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
- DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)
- CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)
- WR, Somourian Wingo, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - St. Augustine, Florida (Committed 7/17/25)
Now the ball is in the court of the Miami Hurricanes. The reason many South Florida players don't show love to the Hurricanes like many would have in the past is due to the lack of winning. They have to turn themselves into proven winners. The Hurricanes have not been consistent winners in nearly a quarter-century.
Many talented players are happy with leaving the state to play with other proven programs, even if they don't have the same track record as the Canes. That is the key thing that Cristobal is trying to change in Coral Gables. The narrative has to be different, and the Canes have to be winners.
Cristobal is already a proven recruiter, but he is proving to grow as a head coach and is heading in the right direction as the manager of a game. It has taken some time, but those valuable lessons he has learned over the previous three seasons will also help him in a recruiting battle.
The Hurricanes are desperate to get another top ten class, currently the No. 12 class in the country, and leading the way for the ACC.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.