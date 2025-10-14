Four Hurricanes Named to College Football Midseason All-American Team
The Miami Hurricanes have started the season in the way they had envisioned. They are the No. 2 team in the country with a 5-0, 1-0 ACC record and control their own destiny again as conference play is underway.
Now, midway through the season, the Hurricanes have started to get more praise as four players have garnered Midseason All-American honors from CBS Sports.
Quarterback Carson Beck, offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, center James Brockermeyer, and defensive end Ruben Bain Jr. have been named to the first team. The Hurricanes have had other players playing out of their minds as well, but these four have stood above the rest.
Carson Beck has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country just by being himself. He has found his confidence and is playing some of the best ball of his career. He is one of the top Heisman candidates through week 8 of the season for good reason.
Beck has thrown for thrown 1,213 yards, for 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He is top 10 in QBR (84.4) and leads the ACC in completion percentage (73.4).
He other Heisman conteperaty is Bain. Not only has he been the best college football player in the country, he is starting to gain ground on being the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. His stats are not out of this world, it's more of his presence on the football field which has kept him from being more explosive than he already is.
The offensive line has been outstanding for Carson Beck this season, and it starts with their first-round pick, Francis Maugioa. He has been playing out of his mind, even with a few uncharacteristic penalties. He is in the same boat as Brockermeyer. PFF credits Brockermeyer with a 76.1 pass blocking grade and a 67.1 run blocking grade.
It is just the midseason for the Canes, but they have fit the billing this season as one of the best teams in the country. Now they will test their power against one of the best defenses in the ACC in the Leff Brohm-led Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC).
How to Watch: Louisville at No. 2 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals
When: Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN/ESPN2
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
