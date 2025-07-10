Four Miami Hurricanes Announced For ACC Media Day
ACC Kickoff is near, and that only means that it's a sign of a new season. The Hurricanes are prepared to take the stage with four players alongside Mario Cristobal for the first few questions about this season.
Tuesday, July 22
Miami
Head Coach Mario Cristobal
Carson Beck, R-Sr., QB, Jacksonville, Fla.
Wesley Bissainthe, Sr., LB, Miami, Fla.
Francis Mauigoa, Jr., OL, Ili’ili, American Samoa
Akheem Mesidor, R-Sr., DL, Ottawa, Ontario
The stage is set for one of college football’s premier preseason events as the Atlantic Coast Conference welcomes 68 standout student-athletes and all 17 head coaches to the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff, taking place July 22-24 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina.
This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with ACC Network broadcasting live each day starting at 9 a.m. ET, delivering the most comprehensive coverage in the history of the event.
The 2025 ACC Kickoff will showcase some of the top talent in college football, including 14 quarterbacks, 10 offensive linemen, and a dynamic group of skill position players on offense. Defensively, fans can expect to hear from 11 defensive linemen, 11 defensive backs, and 12 linebackers—a true cross-section of the league’s elite playmakers. Notably, 60 of the 68 players are upperclassmen, bringing leadership, experience, and insight to the media spotlight.
As the ACC kicks off its 73rd season of football, the conference continues to build on its rich legacy. Over the past 12 seasons, the ACC has placed a team in the College Football Playoff (CFP) or BCS National Championship Game nine times, including two teams in the CFP in 2024. Last season, the ACC led all conferences with a record 13 bowl-eligible teams.
Courtesy of the ACC
