From the SEC to the ACC, Vandrevius Jacobs Wants to be An "All Around Playmaker"

CORAL GABLES — Even with the talent of last season, the Miami Hurricanes were still a few receivers short of having one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

Malachi Toney is one of the best receivers in the country, but the injuries and rotation of players in and out of the year have consistently slowed them down. Moreover, it was clear to Mario Cristobal and the coaching staff that they needed some change and some more dangerous threats in the wide receiver room.

Enters South Carolina transfer Vandrevius Jacobs. After entering the portal and committing to the Miami Hurricanes, he has proven to be a big-time player and a massive piece early in spring. He has been welcomed in, while also trying to better himself each day.

New Miami transfer WR Vandrevius Jacobs is a man-coverage beater.



He had touchdown scores of 74, 50, 49, and 30 yards in 2025.



Here he is beating Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee on a 1-on-1 matchup. pic.twitter.com/9PogwTg0Cv — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) January 11, 2026

"It's been great," Jacobs said. "You know, all the guys open me in with welcome me in with open arms, you know, just want to see me get better than with the coaches and all. Everyone just wanted to see me be the best I could be. So I love it. It has been great. All the guys made it easy for me, you, and I just love being a Miami Hurricane."

Last season as a Gamecock, he finished with 32 receptions for 548 yards and 4 TDs (17.1 YPC). The Hurricanes will have him as a deep-ball threat and as an explosive playmaker.

It was also why he liked Miami as an option when he entered the portal. He saw the development was there and wanted to be part of it.

"This production and just going somewhere where I feel like I can be developing to a better receiver," Jacobs said. "Like, no disrespect to any other institutions I've been to, you know, I'm grateful for my time there, but I just needed, you feel me, somewhere that I know that they want the best vravius Jacobs, Dr. Jacobs, just help me be the best me, help me master myself."

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (19) during warm ups at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Jacobs now sees himself as a good player, and wants to be the best "all-around player for his team.

"Just being an all-around playmaker, being a full receiver, you feel me? Like, I don't want to be known for just being one thing," Jacobs said. "I want to be known for being a total package, a total receiver, do everything. I can do whatever you need me to do, you feel me? Just being a total package is a total receiver."

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: