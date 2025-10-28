Gametime Set for Miami's Final Home Game of the Season

All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes look to get revenge against the Syracuse Orange after last season's heartbreaking loss to the season.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back LeQuint Allen (1) runs with the ball against Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back LeQuint Allen (1) runs with the ball against Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have all eyes focused on the SMU Mustangs, but news of the final home game of the regular season for the Hurricanes has been revealed.

The ACC has announced that Syracuse at No. 10 Miami will be another early game for the Canes at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, on ESPN.

It will be another nationally televised game this season for the Canes, as they continue to draw in more viewers, becoming one of the biggest draws this season. This would also be a great chance for the Hurricanes to get revenge for last season's missed chance to make the ACC Championship game and reach the College Football Playoff.

Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Josh Sapp (5) is tackled by Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker
Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Josh Sapp (5) is tackled by Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker Ahmad Walker (34) during the third quarter in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

First, before that game, the Hurricanes had to head to Dallas to take on the ever-dangerous Mustangs, who have one of the best turnover teams in the country, while they look to contain quarterback Kevin Jennings.

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at SMU

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the SMU Mustangs

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Tx

TV: ESPN

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

AP Top 25

(Ranking, team, first-place votes)

1. Ohio State (54)
2. Indiana (11)
3. Texas A&M (1)
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Georgia Tech
9. Vanderbilt
T-10. Miami (Fla.)
T-10. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. Virginia
16. Louisville
17. Cincinnati
18. Oklahoma
19. Missouri
20. Texas
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. USC
24. Utah
25. Memphis

US LBM Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Ohio State (62), 7-0, 1,598
2. Indiana (2), 8-0, 1,524
3. Texas A&M, 8-0, 1,478
4. Alabama, 7-1, 1, 381
5. Georgia, 6-1, 1,331
6. Oregon, 7-1, 1,254
7. Georgia Tech, 8-0, 1,183
8. Ole Miss, 7-1, 1,173
9. Miami (Fla.), 6-1, 1,029
10. BYU, 8-0, 1,023
11. Vanderbilt, 7-1, 1,004
12. Notre Dame, 5-2, 849
13. Texas Tech, 7-1, 845
14. Tennessee, 6-2, 683
15. Virginia, 7-1, 658
16. Cincinnati, 7-1, 565
17. Louisville, 6-1, 544
18. Oklahoma, 6-2, 495
19. Texas, 6-2, 456
20. Missouri, 6-2, 423
21. Michigan, 6-2, 302
22. Houston, 7-1, 215
23. Navy, 7-0, 144
24. Utah, 6-2, 129
25. Memphis, 7-1, 105

Dropped out: LSU; South Florida; Illinois; Arizona State

Receiving votes: Iowa 85; USC 77; Tulane 65; Washington 60; South Florida 24; LSU 19; James Madison 18; Pittsburgh 15; San Diego State 14; North Texas 11; TCU 7; UNLV 6; Nebraska 4; Arizona State 2; Wake Forest 1; Boise State 1

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

