Gametime Set for No. 10 Miami at SMU
The Miami Hurricanes are set to open week 10 of the college football season as they take on the SMU Mustang on Nov. 1 at noon ESPN announces.
After nearly every game of the season starting at 7:00 p.m., the Hurricances have an early game. This is the best sign for the Hurricanes who just recently dropped in the AP Poll after a dominant victory over Stanford.
The Hurricanes will have a lot to prepare for with Rhett Lashlee preparing to scheme up some diabolical things for this stout Hurricanes defense. Kevin Jennings is playing at a decent level this season, but against the Canes, he could be a problem with a slow linebacking core.
The Hurricanes have to win out to make the College Football Playoff, and also have some help at the top of the polls to avoid a flameout. With this game, the Canes can solidify themselves in the ACC again, even if everyone else drops out in the conference.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes)
1. Ohio State (54)
2. Indiana (11)
3. Texas A&M (1)
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Georgia Tech
9. Vanderbilt
T-10. Miami (Fla.)
T-10. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. Virginia
16. Louisville
17. Cincinnati
18. Oklahoma
19. Missouri
20. Texas
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. USC
24. Utah
25. Memphis
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State (62), 7-0, 1,598
2. Indiana (2), 8-0, 1,524
3. Texas A&M, 8-0, 1,478
4. Alabama, 7-1, 1, 381
5. Georgia, 6-1, 1,331
6. Oregon, 7-1, 1,254
7. Georgia Tech, 8-0, 1,183
8. Ole Miss, 7-1, 1,173
9. Miami (Fla.), 6-1, 1,029
10. BYU, 8-0, 1,023
11. Vanderbilt, 7-1, 1,004
12. Notre Dame, 5-2, 849
13. Texas Tech, 7-1, 845
14. Tennessee, 6-2, 683
15. Virginia, 7-1, 658
16. Cincinnati, 7-1, 565
17. Louisville, 6-1, 544
18. Oklahoma, 6-2, 495
19. Texas, 6-2, 456
20. Missouri, 6-2, 423
21. Michigan, 6-2, 302
22. Houston, 7-1, 215
23. Navy, 7-0, 144
24. Utah, 6-2, 129
25. Memphis, 7-1, 105
Dropped out: LSU; South Florida; Illinois; Arizona State
Receiving votes: Iowa 85; USC 77; Tulane 65; Washington 60; South Florida 24; LSU 19; James Madison 18; Pittsburgh 15; San Diego State 14; North Texas 11; TCU 7; UNLV 6; Nebraska 4; Arizona State 2; Wake Forest 1; Boise State 1
