Who Will Miami Play At Home and on the Road in Conference Play Next Season?

The 2026 ACC Schedule has been released and the Miami Hurricanes are one of the many team that will play nine total confrence games.

This still doesn't fix everything that is going wrong with the conference and how they schedule things, but the schedule for the Hurricanes looks a lot simpler this season than last.

Home:

Boston College

Duke

Florida State

Pitt

Virginia Tech

Away:

Clemson

North Carolina

Stanford

Wake Forest

Key Points:

Serves as the bridge between the previous eight-game ACC slate and the new nine-game structure.

Twelve teams will play nine ACC games, while five will play eight ACC games due to contractual obligations and scheduling balance.

Each program must play a minimum of 10 Power Four opponents annually (9 ACC + 1 non-conference Power Four or 8 ACC + 2 non-conference Power Four).

Aligns the ACC with all other Power Four conferences.

With 17 football-playing members, rotating opponents ensures competitive balance over multi-year cycles.

Not every team can play nine ACC opponents every season.

The biggest games will be against the Tigers in Death Valley, and the home games against Duke, Florida State, and Virginia Tech.

Each of those games will show if the Hurricanes are going to remain contenders and a fixture in the College Football Playoff, and it not be a one-year deal like this season.

Wake Forest is a rising team that shocked a lot of players this season, as well as the potential rise of UNC.

However, the Canes are more focused on getting a win against Texas A&M. Not only do they keep things together, but they are also moving forward with the ACC.

This also brings up more tie-breaker issues that caused the Canes to miss out on an ACC Championship appearance, where Duke won as a five-loss team.

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M

When: December 20, 2025

Where: College Station, Texas, Kyles Field

TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Aggies: A&M is coming off a loss to Texas, where they seem to have lost steam against one of the better teams in the country. It was a trap game for the team looking to play in the SEC Championship, but it had had some slip-ups over its past two games.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is coming off a ranked win over Pitt, where it dominated the game from start to finish. Now the Canes will try to find a way to beat another SEC team at College Station.

