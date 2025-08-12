Greg McElroy Highlights His Likes and Dislikes of the Miami Hurricanes this Season
The Miami Hurricanes have a lot to like about this year compared to last season. The issues that needed to be addressed have been but everything still has to be put on the field. However, that still doesn't change the fact that some in the media love what the Hurricanes can be, like ESPN's Greg McElroy
He has revealed his top ten teams in the country entering the 2025 season and has the Hurricanes right on the inside at No. 10. He likes a lot of things about the Canes, but still has some concerns in one area of the field.
Likes:
Offensive Line Strength
It's clearly the strength of what Mario Cristobal has built over the course of time, dating back to his time in Oregon, even prior to as a position coach and as a coordinator, he is all about the offensive line. He's one of the best in the business of doing it, and he has done it there with the hurricanes up at the last few years, and it feels like this year's version of their offensive line could be the best that he's had. Definitely the strength of the team, and his offensive line coach Alex Mirrable, they've done a fantastic job of player development as well.
You bring back an ACC All American contender in Francis Muaigoa on the right side, you bring back guard Anez Cooper, and the 6'9, 340-pound Markel Bell. He'll be over there on the left side as well. He's going to be a left tackle. He filled in last year for an injured Jalen Rivers. He got another returning starter, Matthew McCoy. You bring back Ryan Rodriguez from injury, and you bring over TCU's starting center from last year, James Brockermeyer to kind of fill the void there in the middle of the offensive line. This group has depth, they have power, they have length, they have NFL potential, they have everything you could possibly want, and should be able to control the line of scrimmage against just about everybody they face this season.
Defensive Line Breakout Year
There'll be some tough ones they face, but I believe this offensive line is up to the task, but not to be outdone is what they have coming back on the defensive line. You have one of the best ends in the ACC and Ruben Bain. You can make a case that here in year three, a contract year for him, he could take a significant jump and become the game wrecker that he was always destined to become. Two years ago. Amazing year, last year, a little bit banged up at times, but Ruben Bain is poised for a huge 25 campaign.
On the other side, you'll have Akheem Mesidor. Feel great about what he has. You do lose, and all ACC defenders on the inside and Simeon Barrow, but they've recruited so well, they have a couple of five stars from their 2024 class that are heading in at their second season and Justin Scott and Armando Blount. Those guys could surge, and you also go into the transfer portal, bring over Dave Bl from Louisiana texts. The defense applied, and the offensive line, that's what I absolutely love about Miami this year.
Dislikes:
Questions About the Passing Game
What concerns me is the passing Game continuity. Do you look at what they had last year with Cam Ward who went on to become the number one overall pick, Sto, an incredible slot receiver. You had guys that you could rely on guys that you'd seen. You'd lose Isaiah Horton in the transfer portal. Now you have a lot of new faces at wide receiver, and you, of course, have a new face at quarterback. Now, I'm bullish on Carson Beck.
I think Carson Beck last year at Georgia kind of got a bad rap, if I'm gonna be honest. A lot of the blame was put on his shoulders, but the offensive line at Georgia was disappointing last year, the wide receivers dropped a million passes, and a lot was put on Carsonbeck's shoulders that probably wasn't fair. He's also coming back off injuries, so the lack of reps in the spring does have me a little bit concerned, hence, the passing game continuity being a little bit more holistic than just on Carson Beckck's right elbow.
But you look at their receiver, C.J. Daniels, a couple good years at liberty a few years back rer. Joe, so should lock down the slot, and they have a bunch of prospects with major upside, like a JoJo trader, like a Ny car, Malachi, Tony, Joshua Moore, they have great talent, but they are youthful, for the most part, at wide receiver, and they have a quarterback that's stepping into a new system, Shannon Dawson this year. Passing game continuity is a little bit of a concern when looking at the Miami Hurricanes.
