Hall of Fame Coach Names One Team as "The Most Dangerous Team" If They Make the CFP
No. 12 Miami has passed the "eye-test" for many around the country, but the College Football Playoff Committee still wants to see more.
"ESPN College Gameday" highlighted the Canes this week with their all-important game against No. 22 Pitt as both fight for a chance at the ACC Championship game, while Miami is fighting for more.
Legendary head coach Nick Saban has loved this team from the beginning of the season and, at times, has begged Miami to change its offense to maximize their ability. They have, and now Saban sees what everyone else in South Florida sees. They the "most dangerous team" in the country if they make the College Football Playoff.
"I think if Miami finds their way into the playoffs, they will be the most one of the most dangerous teams in the playoff," Saban said. "Forget about the ACC. I mean, with Carson Beck, the offensive line, they have the skill guys they have, the defense they have. I don't want to say they underachieved by losing two games, but if they get in this playoff, they're going to be the most dangerous team that anybody has to play because of the talent level they have."
“It is hard to ignore the eyeball test,” Saban said. “And there are some good-looking football teams out there that I think are going to be real challenges when it comes to the playoffs.”
Saban’s “College GameDay” co-host Pat McAfee followed up by asking whether he thought the Hurricanes’ talent level was keeping Miami in those talks.
“Do you think that’s why the CFP committee has had them ranked so high — because they see the same thing you see?” McAfee asked. “They see 6 foot 4, 240 pounds coming off one side, 6-3, 230 off the other side. They have the most Sunday-like team, it appears, which is probably what the CFP committee has been hoping for. A lot of things have to happen for them to get to the ACC championship. Maybe an at-large.”
The Hurricanes first have to find their way past Pitt. They need a strong, dominant victory over the Panthers, and if they can do it, their case will be strengthened with another ranked win.
How to Watch: No. 13 Miami at No. 22 Pittsburgh
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TV: ABC (Noon Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.