All Hurricanes

Hall of Fame Coach Names One Team as "The Most Dangerous Team" If They Make the CFP

Nick Saban believes that this Miami Hurricanes team is one of the most dangerous teams in the country if they make the College Football Playoff.

Justice Sandle

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the football against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the football against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 12 Miami has passed the "eye-test" for many around the country, but the College Football Playoff Committee still wants to see more.

"ESPN College Gameday" highlighted the Canes this week with their all-important game against No. 22 Pitt as both fight for a chance at the ACC Championship game, while Miami is fighting for more.

Legendary head coach Nick Saban has loved this team from the beginning of the season and, at times, has begged Miami to change its offense to maximize their ability. They have, and now Saban sees what everyone else in South Florida sees. They the "most dangerous team" in the country if they make the College Football Playoff.

"I think if Miami finds their way into the playoffs, they will be the most one of the most dangerous teams in the playoff," Saban said. "Forget about the ACC. I mean, with Carson Beck, the offensive line, they have the skill guys they have, the defense they have. I don't want to say they underachieved by losing two games, but if they get in this playoff, they're going to be the most dangerous team that anybody has to play because of the talent level they have."

ESPN College GameDay analyst Nick Saban speaks during the live broadcast on the Texas Tech University campus on Nov. 8, 2025
ESPN College GameDay analyst Nick Saban speaks during the live broadcast on the Texas Tech University campus on Nov. 8, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. / Mateo Rosiles/ Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It is hard to ignore the eyeball test,” Saban said. “And there are some good-looking football teams out there that I think are going to be real challenges when it comes to the playoffs.”

Saban’s “College GameDay” co-host Pat McAfee followed up by asking whether he thought the Hurricanes’ talent level was keeping Miami in those talks.

“Do you think that’s why the CFP committee has had them ranked so high — because they see the same thing you see?” McAfee asked. “They see 6 foot 4, 240 pounds coming off one side, 6-3, 230 off the other side. They have the most Sunday-like team, it appears, which is probably what the CFP committee has been hoping for. A lot of things have to happen for them to get to the ACC championship. Maybe an at-large.”

The Hurricanes first have to find their way past Pitt. They need a strong, dominant victory over the Panthers, and if they can do it, their case will be strengthened with another ranked win.

How to Watch: No. 13 Miami at No. 22 Pittsburgh

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: ABC (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football