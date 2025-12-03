All Hurricanes

Miami Has One Lone Shot at Reaching the College Football Playoff

The Miami Hurricanes will keep a close eye on the Big 12 and SEC Championship game this weekend with a likely playoff spot on the line.

Justice Sandle

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (center) enters the field to warm up before the game against NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Another year for the Miami Hurricanes, and there is still confusion about why they are on the outside looking in. However, remaining as the No. 12 team in the country could help them get into the College Football Playoff with a few other scenarios.

Hurricanes fans will be glued to a TV this weekend ahead of championship weekend and Selection Sunday. The Hurricanes now have to hope that No. 4 Texas Tech Rolls No. 11 BYU again in the Big 12 Championship Game with an Alabama win or loss over Georgia.

Unlike last season, there could be movement after championship weekend, according to committee chair Hunter Yuracheck.

"The management committee, during the off season, provided some clarification to some comments that were made last year, and indeed, idle teams can move, following the results of the championship games, and how they impact the teams that around those that play in a championship game, and data such a strength to schedule a team that maybe move, so yes, our teams that are idol, can move proper with them," Yuracheck said.

In this situation, the Cougars would drop if they get blown out again by the Red Raiders, leaving no more teams between the Miami and Notre Dame matchup. Then the biggest question of the season, "Does head-to-head matter?" will come into play.

It would be one of the biggest moments in this early stage of the College Football Playoff format and one that the Hurricanes have to bank on to reach the playoff.

2025 College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Ohio State, 12-0
2. Indiana, 12-0
3. Georgia, 11-1
4. Texas Tech, 11-1
5. Oregon, 11-1
6. Ole Miss, 11-1
7. Texas A&M, 11-1
8. Oklahoma, 10-2
9. Alabama, 10-2
10. Notre Dame, 10-2
11. BYU, 11-1
12. Miami (FL), 10-2
13. Texas, 9-3
14. Vanderbilt, 10-2
15. Utah, 10-2
16. Southern Cal, 9-3
17. Virginia, 10-2
18. Arizona, 9-3
19. Michigan, 9-3
20. Tulane, 10-2
21. Houston, 9-3
22. Georgia Tech, 9-3
23. Iowa, 8-4
24. North Texas, 11-1
25. James Madison, 11-1

2025-26 College Football Playoff round-by-round schedule

  • First round | Week of Saturday, Dec. 20
    Location: the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program.
    One game | Friday, Dec. 19
    Three games | Saturday, Dec. 20
  • Quarterfinal sites:
    Cotton Bowl | Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
    Orange Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
    Rose Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN
    Sugar Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
  • Semifinal sites:
    Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
    Peach Bowl | Friday, Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • CFP National Championship Game:
    Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

The 2025 College Football Playoff Committee
Hunter Yuracheck - Committee Chair - Arkansas Athletic Director
Chris Ault - Former College Football Head Coach
Troy Dannen - Nebraska Athletic Director
Mark Dantonio - Former College Football Head Coach
Jeff Long - Former College Football Playoff Committee Chair
Ivan Maisel - Sportswriter
Chris Massaro - MTSU Athletic Director
Mike Riley - Former College Football Head Coach
David Sayler - Miami (Ohio) Athletic Director
Wesley Walls - College Football Hall of Famer (Ole Miss)
Carla Williams - Virginia Athletic Director
Mark Harlan - University of Utah Athletic Director

Miami in the College Football Playoff Ranking Through 2025

Week 1: No. 18
Week 2: No. 15
Week 3: No. 13
Week 4: No. 12
Week 5: No. 12

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

