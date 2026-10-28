Heisman Favorites? Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney Highlight Why The Other Should Win

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The relationship between No. 1 Miami's Heisman duo continues to grow game after game.

Whether Darian Mensah returns for another season, the connection will go down in history as they continue at a historic pace. Malachi Toney is on pace to go down in history as the greatest Hurricane ever, but those accolades don't matter to each player.

The superstar quarterback and wide receiver duo have all their focus on North Carolina and the challenges it presents. However, the athletic department has begun the Heisman campaign for both talents, and each has kind words about why the other should win the award over the course of seven games this season.

Toney on Why Mensah

Mensah has spammed the Toney button over the past few games for good reason. While the Canes continue to be one of the most prolifict offenses in the country, Toney has to get the ball from someone.

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's just an unbelievable player," Toney said about why Mensah should win. "Put the ball wherever it needs to be. He's just a leader and just the the play speaks for itself."

Mensah is passing over 80 percent of the time, week after week, with elite ball placement. He protects the ball and keeps everything in front of him when he can. That alone allows him to be in the race.

Mensah on Why Toney

It's not the only reason that Mensah is completing so many passes, but having a receiver who doesn't drop the ball also helps with it. The argument between Toney and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith continues to be the topic of conversation about who the best WR in the country is, but it's bigger than that.

Mensah knows the player Toney is, and he continues to be one of the best overall players in the country.

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think, you know, the biggest thing that sets him apart from everybody else is his, you know, eagerness to go out and block for his teammates," Mensah said about Toney. "Um, I think if you turn on the tape, he does it at such a high level that it's just different. And, you know, I think that he's obviously a great person, but he wants to see his teammates win, and I think he's just a selfless person. So, I think that's why he's going to win."

Both talents will be in New York and finalists by the end of the season if they remain healthy. This would also be the first duo since Alabama's Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith in 2020 to both be finalists from the same team.

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