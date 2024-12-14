Heisman Trophy Candidate Cam Ward 'Over it' After Playoff Snub
There is a new change of the guard in college football. Players are more vocal than ever and the superstar Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Cam Ward is finally over a playoff snub that many believed, like himself, should have been a part of.
He is not the only player or team around the country that feels this way but knowing the talent that was on this Miami Hurricanes roster will hurt to know that it won't be playing meaningful football in a playoff run.
"I'm really over it at this point," Ward said on ESPN's "SportsCenter" on Saturday morning. "Can't go back in the past and control anything. At the end of the day, they left out the best quarterback in the country, they left out the best offense in the country, so they gonna do what they gotta do."
Now, the focus is on the Pop-Tart Bowl, which Ward has reiterated time and time again that he plans on playing in. He has a number or records he could possibly break in this game that will submit him as one of the greats to have played at the collegiate level.
After he will turn his attention to the NFL Draft where the growing sentiment in some mock drafts has him going as high as No. 2 with many teams needing a star quarterback and a great one the lead their franchise out of a hole.