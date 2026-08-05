Herbert Scroggins III's Role Grows In an Evergreen Miami Defensive Line

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have spent all offseason trying to answer one question: who will replace the dynamic duo of Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor?

Answers have turned into Marquise Lightfoot and Armondo Blount, but Mario Cristobal sees another result.

The Hurricanes have already lost former five-star recruit Hayden Lowe, but Cristobal isn't worried. The next man up mentality shows up for the Canes, and that starts with Herbert Scroggins III.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Herbert Scroggins III (35) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, we joked about it this morning because those guys played a good amount, but a lot of times in their rotational opportunities, you had guys like Bain and Mesidor like waving them off, like, "Hey, man, I'm not coming out, which is that's fine," Cristobal said about Scroggins to open up Fall Camp. "These guys have to understand that you have to be able to sustain a certain level of play for 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 plays a game.

"Third's opportunities came in some really big moments, you know. And in those opportunities, he showed physicality, discipline, and relentless effort. He's about 250 pounds now. He had a little bit of work done in the off season, but he's a full throttle guy now. We're progressing him back, maybe for a few reps shy of what he would regularly take. But he's a full speed player, and I think he's going to be a great one."

Scroggins in his limited time of the field saw himself grow more. He appeared in 14 games during his freshman season, finishing with four total tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Moreover, with Lightfoot and Blount, Scroggins continues to work towards being the best version of himself.

"I'm preparing more, understanding how the game works, understanding Coach Hetherman's defense, understanding the details and the fundamentals are my game," Scroggins said during spring practice. "And just, you know, I'm trying to get better by day."

The 6-foot-3 sophomore will get more playing time this season to show what the Canes can do with the recruiting they have done. He is determined to make sure he is playing at his best while the Hurricanes' coaching staff brings him to that peak.

Miami's Fall Camp is underway, and the Canes have many players like Scroggins who highlight why many in the program think he is special.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.