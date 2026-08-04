Mario Cristobal Gives Freshmen and Injury Updates Ahead of Fall Camp

Rumors have spun in a circle for some time about the Miami Hurricanes and former five-star defensive end Hayden Lowe.

Was it an attitude problem, a mixture of misunderstanding, or a lack of trust? At this point, it doesn't matter anymore, as Lowe and the Hurricanes have officially parted ways.

"The University of Miami and Hayden Lowe have parted ways,” Cristobal said. “We certainly wish him the best and his future endeavors."

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Hayden Lowe (14) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This comes after the praise he was receiving from 2025 NFL Draft first-round picks Rueben Bain Jr., Ahkeem Mesidor, and Francis Maugioa last season.

“That man is ready to play right now," Bain said. "He's a real crazy guy, but he got a nice motor. He plays with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of tenacity, a lot of everything man. I mean he's always around the ball, he's always making plays, always chasing after the ball, always disrupting something. So he's gonna be a great player.”

Lowe had many chances from the Hurricanes staff, highlighted by the subtle ways they talk about him and how he could handle the situation, but now there is no coming back.

Lowe also battled injuries throughout his short time with the Canes, but the talent is there. However, in this new Mario Cristobal era, everyone has to buy into the process no matter how talented a player is.

The Hurricanes' freshman class is deep, and we want to highlight the best of them, but with Lowe and Jontavious Wyman not a part of the program, the recruiting class continues to take a hit.

One more hit for the Canes is that sophomore tight end Luka Gilbert is sidelined with an undisclosed injury that will likely keep him out for the season.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Luka Gilbert (88) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, you know, right now, the start of camp, I feel good," Cristobal said about the depth and injury. "Obviously, when you have an injury like that to a player that had significant experience as a freshman, and a guy with those size and specs, that's that's a real injury and a real loss, and at the same time, I don't know how much you guys got to watch. That's a talented group , and a very physical and tough group."

Gilbert was poised to have a great season for the Canes, but how other talent looks to take over his place while battling Elija Lofton.

The Hurricanes enter fall camp as one of the better teams in the country with a massive chip on their shoulder. The injuries and rumors surrounding everyone are being put to rest as they focus on the season ahead.

Miami's first day of Fall Camp is underway as the Canes highlight their stars preparing for the future while taking it one day at a time.

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