How Does CJ Carr Being Named the Starting Quarterback Change Things For No. 10 Miami?
The Miami Hurricanes have at least one answer to the many questions about their opening matchup against No.6 Notre Dame. Redshirt freshman CJ Carr has been named the starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish to start the season.
Not only will this give an idea of what the Irish will try and do against the Hurricanes, but it will also show what the Hurricanes have to overcome.
No. 10 Miami struggled last season in the secondary, and what Carr provides is a consistent player in the pocket who will try to attack the Canes down the field. With a revamped defensive line with a few ball hawks out the outside, it will be a chess match between the new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and the young starting QB.
However, this doesn't mean that the Fighting Irish won't use their other quarterback, Kenny Minchey. The redshirt sophomore might not be the passer that Carr is, but his legs are a weapon of their own. There will be several formations that head coach Marcus Freeman and staff will try to throw at the revamped Hurricanes defense, and the key for the Canes is to be prepared for everything.
That is also not to mention the double-headed monster in the back field for the Irish. Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are two of the two backs in the country and are ready to rush over anyone and everyone.
This will also be a battle between QBs Carson Beck and Carr. Beck did not get to play against Notre Dame last season when the Georgia Bulldogs lost in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff to the Irish 23-10. This will be his chance to prove many in Athens and around the country wrong about how his time ended there.
Beck will have the chance to start his potential Heisman campaign against the Irish with a solid performance against one of the top-rated defenses entering the season. He doesn't have to be a world beater, but if he is one, then there is no issue with him being one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
