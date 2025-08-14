All Hurricanes

No. 6 Notre Dame's QB Battle Isn't What No. 10 Miami Should Be Focused On

Notre Dame has a QB battle that is just a distraction from the real monsters, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, behind them, that should have the Miami Hurricanes' attention in the season opener.

Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal calls a play in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field.
Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal calls a play in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lewis-Imagn Images / Andy Lewis-Imagn Images
No. 6 Notre Dame is amid its Fall Camp, and a quarterback battle is still brewing ahead of the season opener against No. 10 Miami.

Who will be the starter against the Miami Hurricanes once the season starts? Will it be redshirt freshman CJ Carr or will it be redshirt sophomore Kenny Minchey?

For the Hurricanes, it is an interesting case that should be studied and always prepare for what comes because of what the Fighting Irish could bring. However, that offense is all about the best running back in the country, Jeremiyah Love.

The Hurricanes will have a monster to deal with that is coming to be even better than what he was last season.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Love finished last season as a budding superstar in the sport. He was one of the driving forces for the Fighting Irish to make the National Championship game while also putting up stellar performances during the College Football Playoff and the regular season.

The projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, finished his sophomore season with 163 carries for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per touch. He was a physical force himself, and he has only gotten bigger and faster.

The other thing is, the Fighting Irish have another running back who is capable of doing the same thing. It's a two-headed monster in the back field, similar to the Hurricanes; they have plans of running over anyone. Jadarian Price is a standout back himself.

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Price finished the 2024 season with 120 carries for 747 yards and seven TDs. He also averaged 6.2 yards a carry, feeding into one of the best rushing attacks in the country.

This two-headed monster is coming to feast on the Hurricanes' defensive line, but the Canes have been preparing for a rushing attack starting during the spring up until now. The Canes also have a massive advantage with their offensive line and rushing attack. The Hurricanes' three-headed monster of Mark Fletcher Jr., Jordan Lyle, and Chamar Brown makes up the same production as the opposing two backs.

This game won't be the light show that might be seen earlier that weekend as the college football season gets underway. This is a heavyweight matchup between two of the best teams in the country who are ready to pound the ball down the throats of each opposing team.

