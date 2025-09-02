How To Watch: Bethune-Cookman At No. 10 Miami; Full Week 2 TV Schedule
The Miami Hurricanes are set to face a lower in-state opponent after the instant classic to open the season against No. 6 Notre Dame, 27-24.
The Hurricanes have a ton of things to clean up after facing one of the best defenses in the country, and against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, the Canes could open the playbook up even more.
The Wildcats are coming off a loss to the FIU Panthers, giving up 223 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. This is the perfect time for some of the younger talent to show what they have for the Hurricanes, given the strength of the opponent being faced in week two.
How to Watch: Bethune-Cookman at No. 10 Miami:
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
When: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats got run over by the FIU Panthers, dropping their first game of the season 42-9.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes started their season with the biggest win during this Mario Cristobal era, defeating No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in an instant classic.
Last Meeting: The last time these teams faced off was Sept. 14, 2023, when the Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats 48-7 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Full Week 2 TV Schedule
(All times ET)
7 p.m. | James Madison at Louisville | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Maryland | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | Western Illinois at Northwestern | Big Ten Network
9 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Boise State | Fox Sports 1
Saturday, Sept. 6
12 p.m. | Kent State at Texas Tech | TNT/Max
12 p.m. | San Jose State at Texas | ABC or ESPN
12 p.m. | Iowa at Iowa State | FOX
12 p.m. | Illinois at Duke | ABC or ESPN
12 p.m. | Liberty at Jacksonville State | CBSSN
12 p.m. | East Texas A&M at Florida State | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Baylor at SMU | The CW Network
12 p.m. | Virginia at NC State | ESPN2
12 p.m. | FIU at Penn State | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Indiana | FS1
12 p.m. | Northwestern State at Minnesota | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Central Michigan at Pitt | ESPNU
12 p.m. | UConn at Syracuse | ESPN+/ACC Extra
12 p.m. | Sacred Heart at Lehigh | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Thomas More at Dayton | TBD TV
12 p.m. | Lincoln (PA) at Duquesne | NEC Front Row
12 p.m. | New Haven at Mercyhurst | NEC Front Row
12:45 p.m. | Utah State at Texas A&M | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Wagner at Georgetown | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Lafayette at Stonehill | NEC Front Row
1 p.m. | Truman State at Butler | TBD TV
1 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Indiana State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Bucknell at Marist | ESPN+
1 p.m. | UAlbany at Delaware State | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Ferrum College at VMI | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Western Carolina at Wake Forest | ESPN+/ACC Extra
2 p.m. | Howard at Temple | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Presbyterian at Furman | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Robert Morris at Youngstown State | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | North Dakota State at Tennessee State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Idaho State at New Mexico | Mountain West Network
3:30 p.m. | Troy at Clemson | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Ole Miss at Kentucky | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Saint Francis (PA) at Buffalo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Oklahoma State at Oregon | CBS/Paramount+
3:30 p.m. | Kansas at Missouri | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Fresno State at Oregon State | The CW Network
3:30 p.m. | Austin Peay at Georgia | ESPN+/SEC Network+
3:30 p.m. | UAB at Navy | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Bryant at UMass | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Lindenwood at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Bowling Green at Cincinnati | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Grambling at Ohio State | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Delaware at Colorado | FOX
3:30 p.m. | North Texas at Western Michigan | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | ETSU at Tennessee | ESPN+/SEC Network+
3:30 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech | ESPN+/ACC Extra
3:30 p.m. | Texas State at UTSA | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | The Citadel at Samford | ESPN+
4 p.m. | West Virginia at Ohio | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Middle Tennessee State at Wisconsin | FS1
4 p.m. | St. Thomas at Idaho | ESPN+
4 p.m. | UNI at Wyoming | Altitude Sports
4:15 p.m. | South Florida at Florida | SEC Network
5 p.m. | Sacramento State at Nevada | TBD TV
5 p.m. | Jackson State at Southern Miss | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Arkansas State at Arkansas | ESPN+SEC Network+
5 p.m. | Utah Tech at Northern Arizona | ESPN+
6 p.m. | North Carolina Central at Old Dominion | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Campbell at East Carolina | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Cal Poly at Utah | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Missouri State at Marshall | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Texas Southern at Cal | ESPN+/ACC Extra
6 p.m. | Florida A&M at FAU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | AIC at Central Connecticut State | NEC Front Row
6 p.m. | Warner at Stetson | TBD TV
6 p.m. | Davidson at Elon | FloFootball
6 p.m. | Rhode Island at Stony Brook | FloFootball
6 p.m. | Elizabeth City State at Hampton | FloFootball
6 p.m. | Holy Cross at New Hampshire | FloFootball
6 p.m. | Monmouth at Fordham | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Richmond at Wofford | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Houston Christian at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Colgate at Villanova | FloFootball
6 p.m. | Maine at William & Mary | FloFootball
6 p.m. | Saint Anselm at Merrimack | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Virginia State at Norfolk State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Tulane at South Alabama | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at Miami (Fla.) | ESPN+/ACC Extra
7 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Toledo | ESPN+
7 p.m. | North Carolina at Charlotte | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Memphis at Georgia State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Army at Kansas State | ESPN
7 p.m. | Houston at Rice | ESPN+
7 p.m. | South Carolina State at South Carolina | ESPN+/SEC Network+
7 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at UCF | ESPN+
7 p.m. | LIU at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
7 p.m. | West Georgia at Nicholls | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Adrian College at Valparaiso | TBD TV
7 p.m. | Portland State at North Dakota | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Alcorn State at Alabama A&M | HBCU GO
7 p.m. | Mississippi Valley State at Tarleton State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Morehead State at Illinois State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | North Alabama at Southeast Missouri State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas | ESPN+
7 p.m. | South Dakota at Lamar | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Alabama State at Southern | ESPN+
7 p.m. | UTRGV at Prairie View A&M | SWAC TV
7 p.m. | Northern Colorado at Colorado State | Altitude Sports
7 p.m. | Towson at Morgan State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Southeastern Louisiana at Murray State | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Arizona State at Mississippi State | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Michigan at Oklahoma | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Ball State at Auburn | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | Boston College at Michigan State | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Akron at Nebraska | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | Southern Illinois at Purdue | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at USC | FS1
7:30 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at LSU | ESPN+/SEC Network+
7:45 p.m. | UL Monroe at Alabama | SEC Network
8 p.m. | McNeese at Louisiana | ESPN+
8 p.m. | UCLA at UNLV | CBSSN
8 p.m. | South Dakota State at Montana State | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Central Washington at Montana | ESPN+
9 p.m. | UT Martin at UTEP | ESPN+
9 p.m. | Tulsa at New Mexico State | ESPN+
9 p.m. | Southern Utah at San Diego | TBD TV
10 p.m. | Weber State at Arizona | ESPN+
10:15 p.m. | San Diego State at Washington State | The CW Network
10:15 p.m. | Stanford at BYU | ESPN
11 p.m. | UC Davis at Washington | Big Ten Network
11:59 p.m. | Sam Houston at Hawaii | Spectrum Sports
