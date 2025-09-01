No. 10 Miami Outlasts No. 6 Notre Dame in an Instant Classic
Miami Gardens, Fla. — Living up to the billing of a classic Miami vs. Notre Dame matchup was on the minds of the 66,793 sold-out Hard Rock Stadium faithful. Each team delivered, and the home crowd went home happy as the No. 10 Miami upsets No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24.
This season was going to be up to the Miami Hurricanes' defense, with the offense clearly taking a step back, which it did. However, in the end, both performed at an elite level to secure the victory.
It began with the Battle of the Trenches and the Hurricanes taking the early advantage in the first quarter. New Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck had some first-game jitters, but eventually worked them out.
After two drives, the Fighting Irish and Canes were feeling each other out. UM struck first with an eight-play, 70-yard drive, with freshman Malachi Toney breaking out and showing who he is, unveiling the Hurricanes' "little secret" with a reception from Beck.
“He’s special," Cristobal said after the game. "We’re trying to keep him a secret, but it didn’t take long…he’s always at it, always working…he’s just getting started.”
Toney finished his debut with six receptions, 82 yards and the touchdown.
The Irish quickly responded with a great drive of their own. CJ Carr, for what it is worth, played better than most gave him credit for to start the season. He scrambled around and found an open man in the endzone to tie the game 7-7.
Soon, the Hurricanes started to chew the clock and run the ball at an elite level. Miami's next two drives for touchdowns started with a CJ Daniels touchdown that could already be the catch of the year.
Nearing the end of the first half, the Hurricanes were looking to strike. Beck was getting pressured consistently tonight, but was still able to make plays. He lofted a ball towards the end zone and thanks the the otherworldly talent from the LSU transfer, Daniels was able to bring it in for a jaw-dropping play.
“He always tells me ‘put it up there and i’ll go get it," Beck said after the game.
The Hurricanes received the ball at halftime and came down with the best drive of the game for them. Another long drive for 12 plays, 75 yards for 7:23, capped off with a Marty Brown five-yard rush assisted by the offensive line, pushing the lead 21-7.
However, the Hurricanes' offense begins to stall out. Then in the fourth quarter, the Canes faced the first serious challenge of the season — The Irish were fighting back and eventually tied the game. A 17-3 fourth-quarter run for the Irish tied the game 24-24 with a little over three minutes left in the game.
The goal was simple for the Canes: drive down and get points on the board. The play calling was a bit questionable all night, but credit to the defense of the Fight Irish. They played hard and made critical stops all over the field.
However, the Hurricanes' special teams were also a bit questionable all night. Earlier in the game, there was a botched snap and hold that forced the Canes to turn the ball over, leaving points off the board. A 38-yard chip shot was good for new starter and FAU transfer Carter Davis, but the lights were brightest when the Canes needed a 47-yarder to give them the lead with only 53 seconds left in the game.
Carter boomed the kick in giving the canes the three point leading that allowed them to win.
“My heartbeat skipped, plus accelerated, because I was so excited," Davis said after the game.
He is also the first Hurricanes kicker to even defeat the Fighting Irish in that fashion as well.
The Hurricanes finished the Irish off with the dual threat of their high-end talent edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. Both smashed Carr for a sack to finish the game and solidify the upset victory over Notre Dame.
More Miami Hurricanes News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.