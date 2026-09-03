Projecting No. 7 Miami's Two Deep Depth Chart Ahead of Season Opener at Stanford
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It is typical of the Miami Hurricanes during the Mario Cristobal era not to know what the depth chart looks like until someone walks into the press box and it is handed to them and posted on social media.
It's not news to some, but for others, question marks around who is where and what the depth of the team looks like are a concern.
Entering the season opener against Stanford (1-0), No. 7 Miami have lost serverla players to the transfer portal, dismissal, and injuries.
However, in key areas, the Hurricanes are healthy and ready to go regardless of where players are. Many want to know what the offensive line depth chart looks like, but it is something Cristobal isn't concerned about who they roll out whenever they take the field.
"In terms of who are going to walk out on the field and play first, we'll kind of hold off on that until it's time," Cristobal said during Monday's press conference. "I think this. I think when you have a lot of guys that are truly capable of starting and that can play winning football for you, and the battles are close, I think you keep those guys on edge all the time because it's the only way to get the best out of them, right?
"And that's going to be no different for a couple of other positions as well. I believe strongly in those guys showing up on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and absolutely just fighting with everything they have in them to earn a role, playing time, starting position, whatever it may be. I think that when they come here, and that when they're recruited by us, they know to expect that, and we feel strongly about that."
Full 2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview:
Miami Hurricanes on SI will keep an updated position preview until fall camp starts in August.
Quarterbacks
Cornerbacks
Running Backs
Safety
Linebackers
Wide Receivers
Offensive Line
Defensive Line
Tight End
Projected Depth Chart:
QUARTERBACK
1. Darian Mensah
2. Luke Nickel
RUNNING BACK
1. Mark Fletcher
2. CharMar Brown
WIDE RECEIVER
X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs
Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Josh Moore
Y: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw
TIGHT END
1. Elija Lofton
2. Gavin Mueller
OFFENSIVE LINE
Left Tackle: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin
Left Guard: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin
Center: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli
Right Guard: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan
Right Tackle: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson
DEFENSIVE LINE
Defensive End: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III
Defensive Tackle: Justin Scott, Keona Davis
Defensive Tackle: Ahmad Moten, Jarquez Carter
Defensive End: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot
LINEBACKER
Weak-side Linebacker: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt
Middle Linebacker: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner
SECONDARY
Cornerback: OJ Frederique, Ethan O'Connor
Safety: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton
Safety: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan
Cornerback: Xavier Lucas, Damari Brown
Nickel: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis
Special Teams:
Punter: Dylan Joyce
Kicker: Jake Olsen
Kick Off: Jake Weinberg
Punt Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5