Projecting No. 7 Miami's Two Deep Depth Chart Ahead of Season Opener at Stanford

It is typical of the Miami Hurricanes during the Mario Cristobal era not to know what the depth chart looks like until someone walks into the press box and it is handed to them and posted on social media.

It's not news to some, but for others, question marks around who is where and what the depth of the team looks like are a concern.

Entering the season opener against Stanford (1-0), No. 7 Miami have lost serverla players to the transfer portal, dismissal, and injuries.

However, in key areas, the Hurricanes are healthy and ready to go regardless of where players are. Many want to know what the offensive line depth chart looks like, but it is something Cristobal isn't concerned about who they roll out whenever they take the field.

"In terms of who are going to walk out on the field and play first, we'll kind of hold off on that until it's time," Cristobal said during Monday's press conference. "I think this. I think when you have a lot of guys that are truly capable of starting and that can play winning football for you, and the battles are close, I think you keep those guys on edge all the time because it's the only way to get the best out of them, right?

"And that's going to be no different for a couple of other positions as well. I believe strongly in those guys showing up on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and absolutely just fighting with everything they have in them to earn a role, playing time, starting position, whatever it may be. I think that when they come here, and that when they're recruited by us, they know to expect that, and we feel strongly about that."

Full 2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview:

Miami Hurricanes on SI will keep an updated position preview until fall camp starts in August.

Quarterbacks

Cornerbacks

Running Backs

Safety

Linebackers

Wide Receivers

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Tight End

Projected Depth Chart:

QUARTERBACK

Darian Mensah During Miami's Spring Game | Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes during UM’s spring football game at Cobb Stadium on the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables, Florida, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZadiaz@miamiherald.com

1. Darian Mensah

2. Luke Nickel

RUNNING BACK

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Mark Fletcher

2. CharMar Brown

WIDE RECEIVER

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw (15) rushes after a reception against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Josh Moore

Y: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw

TIGHT END

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) rushes after catching a pass against the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Elija Lofton

2. Gavin Mueller

OFFENSIVE LINE

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Samson Okunlola (63) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

Left Guard: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

Center: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

Right Guard: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

Right Tackle: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

DEFENSIVE LINE

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ryan Mack (27) and defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) walk off the field after the Hurricanes win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

Defensive Tackle: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

Defensive Tackle: Ahmad Moten, Jarquez Carter

Defensive End: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

LINEBACKER

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Chase Smith (41) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weak-side Linebacker: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

Middle Linebacker: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

SECONDARY

Cornerback: OJ Frederique, Ethan O'Connor

Safety: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

Safety: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

Cornerback: Xavier Lucas, Damari Brown

Nickel: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Special Teams:

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes punter Dylan Joyce (94) has the punt blocked by Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter: Dylan Joyce

Kicker: Jake Olsen

Kick Off: Jake Weinberg

Punt Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

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