How to Watch: Florida at No. 4 Miami; Full Week 4 TV Schedule
No. 4 Miami (3-0) continues its in-state opponent series as it takes on the Florida Gators (1-2), desperately seeking a win.
The Hurricanes invite the Gators in after dominating them at home last season to highlight how good Cam Ward was and to show that this isn't the same program from years ago. Mario Cristobal and Co. are on a mission to do the same in this next game before entering their first bye week of the season.
The Gators are coming off a few bad losses and a few bad performances on the offensive side of the ball. They will have to find an identity quickly if they hope to stand up and face off against the Hurricanes with more than just the ACC Championship on their minds.
How to Watch: Florida at No. 4 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ABC
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Florida Gators: The defense showed up in a matchup in Death Valley against No. 7 LSU, but a terrible outing from quarterback DJ Lagway and his five interceptions held the team back from upsetting the Tigers.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes handled business against another ranked opponent in the South Florida Bulls, defeating them 49-12 with Carson Beck throwing for over 300 yards and Mark Fletcher Jr. rushing for over 100 and two touchdowns.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was just last season, when the Hurricanes opened the season with an offensive masterclass against the Gators, 41-17.
Full College Football Week 4 TV Schedule
All times central time (CT)
Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
6:30 p.m. | Rice at Charlotte | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 19, 2025
6:30 p.m. | Tulsa at Oklahoma State | ESPN
7 p.m. | Iowa at Rutgers | FOX
Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
11 a.m. | Syracuse at Clemson | ESPN
11 a.m. | South Carolina State at South Florida | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Texas Tech at Utah | FOX
11 a.m. | Arkansas at Memphis | ABC
11 a.m. | Maryland at Wisconsin | ESPN2
11 a.m. | Wofford at Virginia Tech | ACCN
11 a.m. | SMU at TCU | ESPN
11 a.m. | Bowling Green at Louisville | ACCN
11 a.m. | UNLV at Miami (OH) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | North Texas at Army | CBSSN
11:45 a.m. | UAB at Tennessee | SEC Network
12 p.m. | Wagner at Central Michigan | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Oregon State at Oregon | FOX
2:30 p.m. | Purdue at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
5 p.m. | Arkansas State at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Duquesne at Akron | ESPN+
6 p.m. | South Carolina at Missouri | ESPN
6 p.m. | Murray State at Jacksonville State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Marshall at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
6 p.m. | UT Martin at Missouri State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Nevada at Western Kentucky | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Boise State at Air Force | CBSSN
6 p.m. | Maine at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at South Alabama | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET) | Florida at Miami | ABC
6:30 p.m. | Illinois at Indiana | NBC
6:30 p.m. | Georgia State at Vanderbilt | ESPNU
6:30 p.m. | Washington at Washington State | CBS
6:30 p.m. | Stanford at Virginia | ACCN
6:30 p.m. | Arizona State at Baylor | FOX
6:30 p.m. | BYU at East Carolina | ESPN2
6:30 p.m. | Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
6:45 p.m. | SE Louisiana at LSU | SEC Network+
7 p.m. | Sam Houston at Texas | Longhorn Network
7 p.m. | McNeese at Utah State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Nicholls at Texas State | ESPN+
8 p.m. | UL Monroe at UTEP | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | UTSA at Colorado State | FS1
9:15 p.m. | Wyoming at Colorado | ESPN
9:30 p.m. | California at San Diego State | CBSSN
10 p.m. | Michigan State at USC | FOX
10:59 p.m. | Fresno State at Hawai’i | ESPN+
