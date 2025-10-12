How to Watch: Louisville at No. 2 Miami Football
No more boredom for the weekends in South Florida as No. 2 Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) s set to face off against the Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 0-1 ACC).
The Canes' defense will have a clear task against one of the most dynamic backfields in the country. Moreover, the Canes have a chance to put two players in the Heisman trophy hunt after a weekend of disappointing performances from teams around the country.
The Canes will look to continue their path as one of the best teams in the country offensively and defensively as they look to clean up mistakes that have held them back from the future.
How to Watch: Louisville at No. 2 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals
When: Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN/ESPN2
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Cardinals: The Cardinals suffered their first loss against the Virginia Cavaliers and look to return to form against the Canes with a stout rushing attack.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes defeated FSU on the road in a dominant game for three quarters. The thing the Hurricanes have to do now is try and focus on building consistency and playing a clean game against the Cards.
Last Meeting: The Hurricanes defeated the Cardinals on the road in a lightshow, 52-45, last season with Cam Ward throwing for 300-plus yards and four touchdowns while getting a boost on the ground from Damien Marteniz.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.
