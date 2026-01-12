How To Watch Miami Against Indiana in the National Championship Game
The final game of the season. The Miami Hurricanes are playing a home National Championship game against the best turnaround in sports history against No. 1 Indiana.
It is clear that these two teams are the best teams remaining in the College Football Playoff, and it is expected to be a groundbreaking game for the future of the sport.
The Hurricanes are looking to their sixth national championship after years of lying dormant as one of the worst programs in recent history. However, it doesn't match how the Hoosisers were the worst football program, maybe of all time, before now.
The Canes will look to kill the dream of the rabid Hoosiers, searching for their first football championship ever.
Miami Player To Watch: Rueben Bain Jr.
He didn't have the biggest stat day against Ole Miss, but the style of quarterback play will be completely different. Bain still dominated in the Fiesta Bowl, leading the team in pressure, but with Ole Miss getting the ball out so fast, he couldn't get to the quarterback. That will be completely different against the Hoosiers in his hometown.
Indiana Player to Watch: Fernando Mendoza
Mendoza looks cap off the perfect season with a national championship, and what better way do that than returning to his home city and defeating a team that looked over him during his recruiting process. The Heisman Trophy winner looks to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and with less than eight incompletions in the entire run in the CFP, he can light up the Canes for another and final game.
How to Watch the National Championship Game:
Game Day: Monday, January 19
Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN
Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,
Last Time Out, Hoosiers: It was pure domination from the first snap against the Oregon Ducks. It has been like that all season with most teams, with the defense leading the offense to cruise and still score 55 points.
Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes played a C- game against the Ole Miss Rebels, but they played well enough to sneak past the Rebels in one of the best games in the CFP this year.
Last Meeting: This will only be the third meeting between Miami and Indiana, and the first since 1966. The series is tied 1-1.
Odds for Miami vs. Indiana
Odds will move all week depending on the book and the action, but Indiana has opened as a solid favorite.
- Spread: Indiana -7.5
- Over/under: 48.5
- Moneyline: Indiana -325, Miami +260
