How to Watch No. 18 Miami's Revenge Game Against Syracuse
The Miami Hurricanes are in fight or flight mode with the lights dimming on their season. They want to make the College Football Playoff, but it's going to be a war path to get there.
It starts with a familiar foe who is struggling to find their identity after their starting quarterback was injured and is now out for the rest of the season. However, that does not stop them from having the mental advantage over the Hurricanes after last season's 21-point blowout lead with a College Football Playoff birth on the line, as well as an ACC Championship.
The Hurricanes no longer have Cam Ward, and now they will trust in Carson Beck to make the right choices ahead of this matchup. This is also a time for the Hurricanes to either adapt or die. It is up to them to do the things they have to do to win this game against the Orange to keep their playoff dreams alive.
How to Watch: Syracuse Orange at No. 18 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Syracuse Orange
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Syracuse Orange: The Orange are coming off a bye week after dropping its sixth game of the season against Duke 38-3
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes beat themselves once again in an overtime loss. 26-20 against SMU in a terribly coached and executed game.
Last Meeting: The Hurricanes epically blew a 21-point lead against the Orange as they looked to get revenge against the Farn Brown lead team.
