How to Watch No. 10 Miami First Out of State Game of the Season Against SMU
No. 10 Miami is pushing to make a better season as they head out of the state of Florida for the first time all season to head to Dallas to face the SMU Mustangs for the first time in ACC play and the second time in program history.
The Mustangs have been on a rollercoaster this season after reaching the ACC Championship game and finishing first in the ACC in their debut year.
For the Hurricanes, they are trying to take a chance and make moves to get to the ACC Championship, but have to hope for other teams to take a few losses to propel them back inside those potential odds.
How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at SMU
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the SMU Mustangs
Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Tx
TV: ESPN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Cardinal: The Mustangs flamed out and struggled offensively against Wake Forest, suffering another defeating loss to the team's playoff hopes.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes got back on track thanks to a dominant second-half adjustment against the Stanford Cardinal, defeating them 42-7 thanks to the rushing attack of Miami.
Last Meeting: The schools have met once: SMU beat Miami 7-3 in 1965 at the Orange Bowl.
