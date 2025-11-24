How to Watch No. 13 Miami's Final Game of the Season against Pitt
It's the final game of the regular season for the Miami Hurricanes. It is also the most important game of the season for them. This will be a ranked matchup for the Canes against a dangerous Pittsburgh team that will do everything it can to try and win this game.
For both teams this is chance to make the ACC Championship game even with so many varibles that have to fall for either winnner to make it. It can happen and the Canes are hoping that it does for the sake of their playoff chances.
Four-year head coach Mario Cristobal looks to have a positive November and close out the month 4-0 first the first time as the Canes head coach and try to get his team into the College Football Playoff.
How to Watch: No. 13 Miami at Pittsburgh
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TV: ABC (Noon Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Panthers: The Panthers upset the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets dominantly and dramatically. After dropping a terrible game to Notre Dame, they bounced back and dragged the Yellow Jackets through the air and on the ground.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. In 8 possessions against the Hokies, the Hurricanes scored on 6, with Carson Beck throwing 85 percent completion for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Last Meeting: This will be the first time each team will play each other since 2022, when the Panthers defeated the Canes at Hard Rock Stadium.
Full College Football Week 14 TV Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 25
4:30 p.m.| Bowling Green at UMass | ESPNU
7:30 p.m.| Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 27
7:30 p.m. | Navy at Memphis | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 28
12 p.m. | Ole Miss at Mississippi State | ABC
12 p.m. | Iowa at Nebraska | CBS
12 p.m. | Ohio at Buffalo | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Kent State at Northern Illinois | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Utah at Kansas | ESPN
3 p.m. | Air Force at Colorado State | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Georgia Tech vs. Georgia (in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) | ABC
3:30 p.m. | San Diego State at New Mexico | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Temple at North Texas | ESPN
4 p.m. | Boise State at Utah State | CBS
7:30 p.m. | Indiana at Purdue | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Texas | ABC
9 p.m. | Arizona at Arizona State | FOX
Saturday, Nov. 29
12 p.m. | Central Michigan vs.Toledo |ESPN+
12 p.m. | Louisville vs. Kentucky
12 p.m. | Ball State at Miami (Ohio) | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Ohio State at Michigan | FOX
12 p.m. | Iowa State at Oklahoma State | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Clemson at South Carolina | SEC Network
12 p.m. | East Carolina at Florida Atlantic
1 p.m. | UTEP at Delaware | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Florida International at Sam Houston | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Marshall | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Missouri State vs. Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Georgia State at Old Dominion | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Arkansas State at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UL Monroe at Louisiana | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Boston College at Syracuse | The CW Network
3 p.m. | South Alabama at Texas State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UAB at Tulsa | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Missouri at Arkansas
3:30 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Liberty | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Wisconsin at Minnesota | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Penn State at Rutgers | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Troy at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Army at UTSA | ESPN+
3:45 p.m. | James Madison at Coastal Carolina | ESPNU
4:30 p.m. | Florida State at Florida | ESPN2
6:30 p.m. | Oregon State at Washington State | The CW Network
7 p.m. | Maryland at Michigan State | FS1
7 p.m. | Rice at South Florida | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Alabama at Auburn | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Northwestern at Illinois | FOX
7:30 p.m. | North Carolina at NC State | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Wake Forest at Duke
9 p.m. | UNLV at Nevada | CBSSN
10:30 p.m. | Fresno State at San Jose State | FS1
10:30 p.m. | Notre Dame at Stanford | ESPN
11 p.m. | Hawaii vs. Wyoming
Pittsburgh vs. Miami (Florida)
No. 20 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt
No. Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
West Virginia vs. No. 5 Texas Tech
Kansas State vs. Colorado
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. LSU
TCU vs. Cincinnati
No. 24 Tulane vs. Charlotte
No. 11 BYU vs. UCF
California vs. SMU
No. 15 Southern California vs. UCLA
Washington vs. No. 7 Oregon
All times are Eastern. Schedules and networks are subject to change.