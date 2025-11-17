How to Watch No. 15 Miami on the Road against Virginia Tech
Think back to last season. The Miami Hurricanes displayed signs of the generational offense they possessed, but also revealed cracks on the defensive side of the ball. It started against the Virginia Tech Hokies, and now the Canes are looking for another dominant victory over an ACC team as they try to make their way into the College Football Playoff and secure a spot in the ACC Championship game.
No. 15 Miami (8-2, 4-2 ACC) is coming off the most complementary game of the season between the offense and defense. Even with numerous players sidelined due to injury, the team continues to battle and play hard.
They dominated the NC State Wolfpack in the air, on the ground, and forced two turnovers. The Hurricanes are in good shape right now, but they are still a few crazy things away from really pushing towards a playoff push.
How to Watch: No. 15 Miami at Virginia Tech
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Hokies: The Hokies are coming off a loss to Florida State, where they rushed for over 200 yards, but in the air, they could not find anything. The Tech almost had two players rush for 100 yards each, but the Seminoles tamed them.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. There is no telling where this team can be come playoff time, but as of now, they are blowing teams out in dominant fashion, and the offense and defense are coming off it's most complete game of the 2025 season against NC State.
Last Meeting: These two teams faced off last season in one of the most dramatic games of the 2024 college football season. The Hurricanes won at the death 38-34, defending off an almost Hail Mary touchdown from Kyrone Drones.
Full College Football Week 13 TV Schedule
All listed times are Eastern. Schedules and networks are subject to change.
Week 13
Tuesday, Nov. 18
7 p.m. | Akron at Bowling Green | ESPNU
7 p.m. | UMass at Ohio | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Western Michigan at Northern Illinois | ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 19
7 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Central Michigan at Kent State | ESPNU
Thursday, Nov. 20
7:30 p.m. | Louisiana at Arkansas State | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 21
8 p.m. | Florida State at NC State | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Hawai'i at UNLV | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 22
12 p.m. | Samford at Texas A&M | SECN+
12 p.m. | Missouri at Oklahoma
12 p.m. | Delaware at Wake Forest | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Tulsa at Army | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Rutgers at Ohio State | FOX
12 p.m. | Miami (Fla.) at Virginia Tech | ESPN
12 p.m. | Louisville at SMU | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Minnesota at Northwestern | BTN
12 p.m. | Kansas at Iowa State | FS1
12:45 p.m. | Charlotte at Georgia | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Old Dominion at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Washington State at James Madison | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Baylor at Arizona | TNT
2 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Alabama | SECN+
2 p.m. | Mercer at Auburn | SECN+
2 p.m. | Missouri State at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Nevada at Wyoming
2 p.m. | Ball State at Toledo | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Marshall at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UConn at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Liberty at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Sam Houston at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
3 p.m. | New Mexico State at UTEP | ESPN+
3 p.m. | South Florida at UAB | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Syracuse at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Kentucky at Vanderbilt
3:30 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Florida International | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Southern Miss at South Alabama | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | USC at Oregon | CBS
3:30 p.m.| Arkansas at Texas | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Michigan State at Iowa | FS1https://www.ncaa.com/game/6458861
3:30 p.m. | Duke at North Carolina | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | East Carolina at UTSA | ESPN+
3:45 p.m. | Tulane at Temple | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Oklahoma State at UCF | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Georgia State at Troy | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Kansas State at Utah | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Michigan at Maryland | BTN
4 p.m. | TCU at Houston | FOX
4:15 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at South Carolina | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Furman at Clemson | The CW Network
5 p.m. | UL Monroe at Texas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | New Mexico at Air Force | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Pitt at Georgia Tech | ESPN
7 p.m. | Nebraska at Penn State | NBChttps://www.ncaa.com/game/6459663
7 p.m. | Colorado State at Boise State | FS1
7:30 p.m. | Cal at Stanford | ACC Network
7:30 | Tennessee at Florida | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Illinois at Wisconsin | BTNhttps://www.ncaa.com/game/6459607
7:30 p.m. | North Texas at Rice | ESPNU
7:45 p.m. | Western Kentucky at LSU | SEC Network
8 p.m. | BYU at Cincinnati | FOX
8 p.m. | Arizona State at Colorado | ESPN2
10:30 p.m. | Utah State at Fresno State | CBSSN
10:30 p.m. | Washington at UCLA | NBC
10:30 p.m. | San Jose State at San Diego State | FS1
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.