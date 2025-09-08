How To Watch: No. 18 USF vs. No. 5 Miami; Full Week 3 TV Schedule
Who knew when The CW picked up the contract for the ACC that it would be getting one of the best games of the weekend with a ranked matchup between No. 5 Miami and No. 18 USF.
The Hurricanes are coming off a victory against Bethune-Cookman where they controlled the whole game and did not let the Wildcats have a breath of life in the full 60 minutes. Now the Hurricanes will turn their attention to one of the hottest teams in the country in the South Florida Bulls.
the Bulls are the only program to have two ranked top-25 wins this season defeating No. 25 Bosie State and No. 13 Florida to start their season. "This isn't the same South Florida" and they will try to prove that against the Hurricanes in a nationally televised game.
How to Watch: No. 18 USF at No. 5 Miami:
Who: Miami Hurricanes and South Florida Bulls
When: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: The CW Network
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, South Florida Bulls: The Bulls collected their second-ranked win of the season against the Gators in an 18-16 victory on the road.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes handled business against Bethune-Cookman with a 45-3 victory at home.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was just last season when the Hurricanes dropped 50 on the Bulls in a 50-15 victory with Cam Ward throwing for 404 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.
Full Week 3 TV Schedule
(All times ET)
Thursday, Sept. 11
7:30 p.m. | NC State at Wake Forest | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 12
6:30 p.m. | Indiana State at Indiana | Big Ten Network
7 p.m. | Colgate at Syracuse | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado at Houston | ESPN
9 p.m. | Kansas State at Arizona | FOX
10 p.m. | New Mexico at UCLA | Big Ten Network
Saturday, Sept. 13
12 p.m. | Oregon at Northwestern | FOX
12 p.m. | Clemson at Georgia Tech
12 p.m. | Central Michigan at Michigan | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Oklahoma at Temple | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Wisconsin at Alabama
12 p.m. | Lehigh at Duquesne | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Houston Christian at Nebraska | FS1
12 p.m. | Towson at Maryland | Peacock
12 p.m. | William & Mary at Virginia | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Samford at Baylor | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Memphis at Troy | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Buffalo at Kent State | CBSSN
12:45 p.m. | South Alabama at Auburn | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Davidson at Tennessee Tech | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Lafayette at Georgetown | ESPN+
2 p.m. | New Hampshire at Ball State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Northern Colorado at South Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Rhode Island at Holy Cross | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Elon at Western Carolina | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UConn at Delaware | ESPN+
3 p.m. | North Dakota at Montana | ESPN+
3 p.m. | San Diego at Montana State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Illinois State at Eastern Illinois | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Bowie State at Delaware State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Villanova at Penn State | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Georgia at Tennessee | ABC
3:30 p.m. | SMU at Missouri State | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Oregon State at Texas Tech | FOX
3:30 p.m. | USC at Purdue | CBS/Paramount+
3:30 p.m. | Norfolk State at Rutgers | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Youngstown State at Michigan State | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Washington State at North Texas | ESPNU
3:30 p.m. | Pitt at West Virginia | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Richmond at North Carolina | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Northwestern State at Cincinnati | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UIW at UTSA | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Morgan State at Toledo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Southeast Missouri State at North Dakota State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | VMI at Bucknell | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Iowa State at Arkansas State | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Louisiana at Missouri | ESPN+/SECN+
4 p.m. | Utah Tech at Idaho | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Lindenwood at Charleston Southern | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | UTEP at Texas | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | South Florida at Miami (Fla.) | The CW Network
4:30 p.m. | Alabama A&M at Tennessee State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Liberty at Bowling Green | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Nevada | Mountain West Network
5 p.m. | Eastern Washington at UNI | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Alcorn State at Mississippi State | ESPN+/SECN+
6 p.m. | FAU at FIU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Merrimack at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Eastern Kentucky at Marshall | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Monmouth at Charlotte | ESPN+
6 p.m. | East Tennessee State at West Georgia | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Fayetteville State at North Carolina Central | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Stetson at Chattanooga | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Wofford at Mercer | ESPN+
6 p.m. | West Liberty at Robert Morris | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Ohio at Ohio State | Peacock
7 p.m. | Western Michigan at Illinois | FS1
7 p.m. | Old Dominion at Virginia Tech | ACC Network
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Murray State at Georgia State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Appalachian State at Southern Miss | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Rice | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Weber State at McNeese | ESPN+
7 p.m. | The Citadel at Gardner-Webb | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Southern Illinois at UT Martin | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Valparaiso at Western Illinois | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Morehead State at Austin Peay | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Northeastern State at North Alabama | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Mississippi Valley State at SE Louisiana | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Drake at South Dakota State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Erskine at Presbyterian | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Florida at LSU | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Kentucky | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | UMass at Iowa | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | East Carolina at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Utah at Wyoming | CBSSN
8 p.m. | Duke at Tulane | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Abilene Christian at TCU | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Navy at Tulsa | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Western Oregon at Cal Poly | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Sul Ross State at Stephen F. Austin | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Langston at UT Rio Grande Valley | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | Akron at UAB | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Southern Utah | ESPN+
9:45 p.m. | Air Force at Utah State | FS1
10:30 p.m. | Texas State at Arizona State | TNT/truTV/HBO Max
10:30 p.m. | Minnesota at Cal | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Boston College at Stanford | ACC Network
11:59 p.m. | Portland State at Hawai'i | Spectrum Sports
Vanderbilt at South Carolina
Arkansas at Ole Miss
Southern at Fresno State