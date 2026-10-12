How to Watch No. 3 Miami's First Home ACC Game Against Florida State
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There is nothing better than an old-style rivalry game. Some are better than others, but for ACC football, nothing is better than Florida State and Miami.
No. 3 Miami finally has a home game for a conference game this season, and it comes against FSU. Miami dominated the last time out, 28-22, a score that seems a lot closer than the game was.
This time around, the Hurricanes will have a better overall offense and a defense that is ready to headhunt. Moreover, the Hurricanes know how to take advantage of some players and the right ones at the right time.
Darian Mensah has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country, if not the best. He was off his near-perfect game, as he has started the first four games of his Hurricanes career, but against a rival, he has played well.
Moreover, Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr. will want to rub it in a bit more and look to extend the win streak to three.
Defensively, the Hurricanes expect Xavier Lucas back. A massive key to getting players back in the right position, like Bryce Fitzgerald. Moreover, he brings another disruptor on the field.
So certainly a team that we're going to have to be at our best to play our best football," Mario Cristobal said.
How to Watch: Miami vs. Central Michigan
Date: October 17
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Location: Hard Rock Stadium
Series History: Miami leads 37-33
Last Meeting: 2025
Last meeting: The Hurricanes defeated Florida State on the road with an embarrassing victory over the Noles. Malachi Toney was electric, along with the running attack, in the Canes 28-22 win. The game was not as close as the score indicates.
Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a bye week after defeating Clemson in one of the best program wins in recent memory. Even with all the injuries, the Canes dominated 41-13 with a dominant run game and one of the best defensive lines in the country.
Last time out, Florida State: The Seminoles are coming off a crushing defeat on the road against Louisville. They had a chance to go up 21-0, but the run game killed any hopes of FSU maintaining the lead.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5