How to Watch No. 3 Miami's First Home ACC Game Against Florida State

There is nothing better than an old-style rivalry game. Some are better than others, but for ACC football, nothing is better than Florida State and Miami.

No. 3 Miami finally has a home game for a conference game this season, and it comes against FSU. Miami dominated the last time out, 28-22, a score that seems a lot closer than the game was.

This time around, the Hurricanes will have a better overall offense and a defense that is ready to headhunt. Moreover, the Hurricanes know how to take advantage of some players and the right ones at the right time.

🆕: Miami is up to No. 3 in the coaches' and AP Polls. More wins and the trip to South Bend could put either team as the No. 1 team in the country, and maybe the top seed in the CFP



More below: #GoCanes #MiamiHurricanes #CollegeFootball #CFB #CanesFootball #ItsAllAboutTheU pic.twitter.com/6LgoSph6y5 — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 11, 2026

Darian Mensah has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country, if not the best. He was off his near-perfect game, as he has started the first four games of his Hurricanes career, but against a rival, he has played well.

Moreover, Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr. will want to rub it in a bit more and look to extend the win streak to three.

Defensively, the Hurricanes expect Xavier Lucas back. A massive key to getting players back in the right position, like Bryce Fitzgerald. Moreover, he brings another disruptor on the field.

So certainly a team that we're going to have to be at our best to play our best football," Mario Cristobal said.

How to Watch: Miami vs. Central Michigan

Date: October 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Series History: Miami leads 37-33

Last Meeting: 2025

Last meeting: The Hurricanes defeated Florida State on the road with an embarrassing victory over the Noles. Malachi Toney was electric, along with the running attack, in the Canes 28-22 win. The game was not as close as the score indicates.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a bye week after defeating Clemson in one of the best program wins in recent memory. Even with all the injuries, the Canes dominated 41-13 with a dominant run game and one of the best defensive lines in the country.

Last time out, Florida State: The Seminoles are coming off a crushing defeat on the road against Louisville. They had a chance to go up 21-0, but the run game killed any hopes of FSU maintaining the lead.

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