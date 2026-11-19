CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Since Miami's bye week, quarterback Darian Mensah has been more active with his legs moving around a collapsing pocket and making plays on his feet.

In some cases, it has helped, but in others, he keeps taking some hits that could have kept him out of the game. Virginia Tech is another hard-hitting front that Mensah and the rest of the offensive line have to worry about.

His protection is key for the Hurricanes as they wait for Malachi Toney's return, and as Mensah looks for his Heisman moment.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Super physical group up front," Mensah said about the Hokies' defensive line. "Um, all around, they've got a bunch of studs. They definitely get after the quarterback. So, uh, protection has been a big emphasis this week."

Moreover, with his pass protection and the Hurricanes' need to keep him up, others around the room continue to work in waves to make sure that no one is getting after him. It starts with Ryan Rodriguez, who has been graded and played as the best center in college football.

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"Yeah, continuing to practice it in practice," Rodriguez said. "Repping it, getting better in the game on the sideline as the game's going on, and just watching film and finding little tells that could tell us when it's coming, ways to stop it before it happens."

Working and chipping away to make sure his quarterback isn't running and is always on the back foot continues to be his main objective. Miami's offensive line has been challenged, and against the Hokies, they have to buckle down and improve. Mensah keeps getting hit, and it might cost the Canes the season.

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) takes the snap from Miami (FL) Hurricanes offensive lineman Ryan Rodriguez (76) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Definitely a great challenge to grow, or a great chance to grow, an opportunity to grow as an O-line, as individuals," Rodriguez continued. "We're going against some great, talented d-tackles and front sevens and we're facing some very great schemes and great coaches, and we have some young guys, and they're seeing some things for the first time, and they're learning, and as we go on.

"They'll continue to learn and grow from this, and this is a great opportunity for us, even me, I mean, this is my first year starting as well. So this is the first time I'm really out there too, and I'm just continuing to grow with my guys, and we continue to get better every week and work hard and work to get better."

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