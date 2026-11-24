No. 4 Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC) has nothing to play for this week, heading into the final game of the regular season against Boston College. The Eagles, on the other hand, are fighting for bowl eligibility, and a win over the Hurricanes gets them to a six-win season.

However, Miami isn't taking the Eagles lightly, with Wake Forest waiting in the background on the Canes in a regular-season rematch for the ACC Championship.

Furthermore, the Demon Deacons will have to wait. All focus is on the Eagles and Senior Day for head coach Mario Cristobal.

Cristobal is excited about the opportunity, and another chance against a former NFL coach stands in front of him while he also searches for his first 11-win regular season as a head coach.

I mean, you see it schematically," Cristobal said about Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien. "You hear it in the meetings. I mean, the guy's had a tremendous career, continues to have a great career. A lot of knowledge in different conferences[clears throat]at the different levels, you know, in the professional, in the NFL as well.

“And when you watch them on tape, they continue to find ways week in and week out to improve, make yards, score points, and get stops. And it's a testament to the program that he is building. It's a testament to the types of players he's recruiting and the fact that he is surrounded by a very experienced, knowledgeable coaching staff that knows how to coach ball and get the best out of their players.

"So, a talented team with talented coaches. So, um, giving them a lot of credit — they deserve it —and looking forward to an opportunity on Saturday.

How to Watch: Boston College At No. 4 Miami

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Who: Boston College (5-6, 3-4 ACC) vs. No. 4 Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, Noon. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 25-6

Last meeting: The last meeting between the two teams happened in 2023 when Miami scored 45 points in a 45-20 victory over the Eagles on the road, led by Tyler Van Dyke.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes roared back from 14 down early in the first quarter to defeat Virginia Tech 28-20 with a star defensive performance from the entire group as well as a great rushing attack, starting with Mark Fletcher Jr. scoring three touchdowns.

Last time out, Eagles: Boston College pulled off a victory over Syrcause to help its case in getting to a bowl game, if no other teams pull out.

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