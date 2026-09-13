Where Miami Football Ranks After Program Offensive Night Against FAMU

No. 5 Miami has all momentum on there side even with the some injuries in the secondary.

Miami won't need them even when they face off against Wake Forest this upcoming week, but the Canes are still trying to show they are one of the best teams in the country.

Moreover, Miami's offense in the 77-7 victory over Florida A&M showed the level it can reach when everything clicks.

"It was efficient," Head coach Mairo Cristobal said. "Really, really efficient. I don't think they had an opportunity on third down. It was a lot of explosive plays. We protected well. There was explosive runs. We ran a mixture of tempo and speed breaks and sugar huddle stuff.

"We did a lot and I just wanted to see our guys plays fast and free and improve. In college football, every single week you better get better and in some respect we did that tonight."

With Miami's play, the Hurricanes have risen two places in the polls while also building up some space. However, the ACC is starting to add more teams to the top 25, showing that they are a serious conference this season.

Miami leads the charge at No. 5. SMU is next at No. 16, Louisville sits at No. 23, and Virginia rounds out the top 25 at No. 25.

The Hurricanes don't play any of these teams in the regular season, but they could in the ACC Championship game if everything goes right.

Miami will turn its attention to the Demon Deacons, attempting to go 3-0 this season with another impressive offensive performance.

AP Top 25 – Week 2

Rank Team Record First-Place Votes 1. Texas 2-0 56 2. Georgia 2-0 3 3. Notre Dame 2-0 1 4. Indiana 2-0 3 5. Miami 2-0 4 6. Ohio State 1-1 0 7. LSU 2-0 1 8. Ole Miss 2-0 0 9. Texas A&M 2-0 0 10. Alabama 2-0 0 11. BYU 2-0 0 12. USC 2-0 0 13. Texas Tech 2-0 0 14. Penn State 2-0 0 15. Tennessee 2-0 0 16. SMU 2-0 0 17. Utah 2-0 0 18. Iowa 2-0 0 19. Michigan 2-0 0 20. Missouri 2-0 0 21. Oregon 1-1 0 22. Houston 2-0 0 23. Louisville 1-1 0 24. Oklahoma 2-0 0 25. Virginia 2-0 0

Others Receiving Votes: Washington 172, Florida 83, Boise State 57, Oklahoma State 36, Western Michigan 35, Tulsa 18, Mississippi State 17, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 11, UCLA 9, James Madison 6, Arizona 5, North Dakota State 3, Pittsburgh 1, Kansas State 1

Coaches Poll – Week 2

Rank Team Record First-Place Votes 1. Texas 2-0 42 2. Georgia 2-0 15 3. Notre Dame 2-0 4 4. Indiana 2-0 10 5. Miami 2-0 2 6. Ohio State 1-1 0 7. LSU 2-0 1 8. Texas A&M 2-0 0 9. Ole Miss 2-0 0 10. Alabama 2-0 0 11. USC 2-0 0 12. Texas Tech 2-0 0 13. BYU 2-0 0 14. Tennessee 2-0 0 15. Penn State 2-0 0 16. SMU 2-0 0 17. Utah 2-0 0 18. Oregon 1-1 0 19. Michigan 2-0 0 20. Iowa 2-0 0 21. Oklahoma 1-1 0 22. Missouri 2-0 0 23. Houston 2-0 0 24. Washington 2-0 0 25. Virginia 2-0 0

Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Florida

Others Receiving Votes: Florida 183; Louisville 160; Boise State 44; Kansas State 24; South Carolina 23; Mississippi State 20; Vanderbilt 19; Duke 19; Nebraska 18; Pittsburgh 16; Oklahoma State 16; Auburn 15; Western Michigan 10; Virginia Tech 9; UCLA 8; Tulsa 7; North Dakota State 5; New Mexico 4; Clemson 3; Wake Forest 1; Arizona 1.

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