Everything Mario Cristobal Said in No. 7 Miami's Crushing 77-7 FAMU Victory

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — After all the think pieces have settled for No. 7 Miami, the Hurricanes now turn their attention to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

However, after defeating Florida A&M, 77-7, the Canes had a lot to love after the fact.

It was time for everyone to shine, and everyone did. Luke Nickel might be the future quarterback for Miami next season, while the running back room continues to show flashes of what the future has to offer.

Head coach Mario Cristobal highlighted what he saw and what he loved after the game. Here is everything he said:

OPENING STATEMENT

"I appreciate the crowd that came out to support the Canes on a Thursday night. I know Thursday nights are difficult. We are a working city, but they showed up strong and made their presence felt and I think the guys came out and played efficiently. We improved on some things with our physicality and execution. We played a bunch of guys in the twos and threes. They sustained a decent level of execution and the standard. We had an opportunity to play a lot of guys and see how they fit in and what their roles can be moving forward. Nowadays in college football, that is invaluable. You have to play guys and you can't really look at the clock or the scoreboard. You have to keep developing your roster."

ON THE EFFICIENCY OF ALL THE QUARTERBACKS…

"It was good to see Luke go out there and sling it a little bit and run the offense. Dereon was on his way to performing really well and then we subbed to the fourth team guys and beyond that, so he didn't have the same supporting cast. Luke did an excellent job and Dereon did as well."

ON XAVIER LUCAS AND THE CORNERBACK DEPTH…

"It is being tested. Xavier got hurt in that last game he is going to miss approximately a month and hopefully that will be it. OJ is a little bit more extensive than that. And we lost Ja'Boree in the preseason. That is certainly not what you want, but we are here now and the guys that showed versatility through fall camp and show what we worked on. It showed up tonight and we expect them to be really good players for us."

ON THE OFFENSE IN THE FIRST HALF…

"It was efficient. Really, really efficient. I don't think they had an opportunity on third down. It was a lot of explosive plays. We protected well. There was explosive runs. We ran a mixture of tempo and speed breaks and sugar huddle stuff. We did a lot and I just wanted to see our guys plays fast and free and improve. In college football, every single week you better get better and in some respect we did that tonight.

ON HOW BENEFICIAL IT IS THAT THE DEPTH PLAYED SO MUCH…

"It is invaluable. I can't emphasize that enough. It is about playing football and not worrying about the scoreboard. I adamantly support playing players deep in to games to be developed. The guys that played tonight worked as hard as everybody else and they were itching for time. Unless you put them in the game, you aren't going to find out what they can do when the lights come on. We had that opportunity tonight and we took advantage of it as best we could."

ON BRYCE FITZGERALD STARTING AT CORNER AND JJ DUNNIGAN ELEVATING TO THE STARTING LINEUP…

"Bryce has shown the versatility since he has been here. I think JJ's play since he got here warrants him playing there…That's how we wanted to start the game. After that I think if you watch the tape, you will see a couple of other combinations."

ON SOMOURIAN WINGO…

"Explosive guys and elite human being and hard worker. His teammates love him. He has a lot of ability. He needs to play for us now. He is one of those guys that we have identified that needs to be pushed and put in situations at critical times of the game. We are really excited about him. I am really pleased by the way he came out and played tonight."

ON THE SELFLESS NATURE OF THE STARTERS COMING OUT OF THE GAME IN THE FIRST HALF…

"I believe the first team was in for about 30 plays and I was concerned that we weren't getting enough plays. When they were in there, they performed at a high level. When it was time to come out, there was no pushback. They know we keep our pads on. I think it represents our culture that somebody said Malachi needs a couple yards for 100 yards and that matters for postseason accolades and he just said he wanted to see his teammates play and get better. He had zero interest in any type of personal gain."

ON THE RUN BLOCKING…

"I thought we fit our double teams better and sustained our one-on-ones better in our gap scheme and tight zone and wide zone stuff. The boxes were a little cleaner. The numbers and angles could achieve good leverage in certain formations. It was our guys playing together one more game and maybe we stuck with a combination a little bit longer and over time those guys will keep getting better. "

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