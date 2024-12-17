Hurricanes Get Much Needed Help In The Secondary From Jacksonville State Safety
Jacksonville State standout freshman safety Zechariah Poyser has committed to the Miami Hurricanes, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.
Poyser allegedly chose Miami over Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU. His commitment comes on the heels of a weekend visit he just made.
Poyser has been referred to as the top safety in the portal. He will be an instant impact player who has three years of eligibility remaining. Safety is definitely a strong position of need for the Hurricanes.
According to Pro Football Focus, Poyser registered an 80.1 defensive grade.
Poyser, a 6-2, 170 pounder from Wildwood High School in Wildwood, FL. He started his Jacksonville State career by playing in five games as a true freshman. He recorded his lone interception against Louisiana Tech.
During his redshirt freshman season he compiled 75 tackles, had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He was in on 615 defensive snaps last season and played mostly nickel corner.
According to Matt Zenitz at 247Sports, an SEC personnel staffer told him Poyser is "one of the top young safeties in the nation and that he has All-American type potential."
In high school he was a two-way star for the Wildcats, but was unrated by the various scouting services.
In his senior season he caught 17 balls for 276 yards and four touchdowns, On defense he recorded 22 tackles, with five passes broken up and caused a forced fumble.
Before visiting Miami, Poyser took a visit to LSU on Wednesday as the Tigers were deeply involved in his transfer portal recruiting.
"The LSU visit was great," Poyser said before commiting to Miami."They love their players and that means a lot."