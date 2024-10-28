Hurricanes Head Coach Mario Cristobal Wants To Deliver For The City Of Miami
No. 5 Miami felt a different type of energy in the air during Saturday's game against rival Florida State in Hard Rock Stadium. The team is winning and when the city of Miami has a winner, they will show up for any team, especially for the Hurricanes.
Head coach Mario Cristobal knows what it's like to be a winner in this city and how the population reacts when they have something to cheer for.
"Miami loves a winner," Cristobal said. "I think it a town that if you look at history all the teams, franchises that have played here, the coaches that have had success, where there were tough S.O.Bs and they worked like absolute maniacs to produce a winner because the city loves backing a winner."
Winning is just a part of the Miami culture with many rings, titles, banners, and accomplishments to show for the decades of dominance in one of the biggest sports markets in the world. The Hurricanes have started to give the city hope again for another ring and banner and that energy has started to be felt within the program.
"When the teams win, they come out in full force and it's a different kind of energy. I think that anyone that has been here for the Miami Hurricanes National Championships, Miami Dolphins Super Bowls, Miami Heat World Championships, the [Florida] Panthers this past year, the Marlins it takes on an entirely different mode and we felt that and the players felt that on Saturday," Cristobal said.
The Hurricanes are off to their best start since the 2017 season starting 8-0 with a Heisman front-running quarterback and the best offense in the country. When there is talent and a team like that in the city, there is nothing else people can do but show up and provide that legendary energy and support to the team. Cristobal believes this is an upward trend and is excited to see where it goes.
"I think we will see that trend continue to get stronger and stronger and looking forward to seeing it on Saturday," Cristobal said.