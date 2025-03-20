Hurricanes In The NFL: Al-Quadin Muhammad Signs One-Year Deal with Detroit Lions
After an important season for the Detroit Lions, former Miami Hurricane defensive edge Al-Quadin Muhammad resigns for a one-year deal to stay in the motor city per Adam Schefter.
Last season, he reunited with coach Dan Campbell after getting drafted in the 2017 season to the New Orleans Saints. The Lion's defense was decimated last season and Muhammad was a key addition to the depleted group.
Originally signed to the practice squad on October 7, Muhammad would play in nine games for the and make two starts. He finished the season with 11 tackles, 3.0 sacks, a pass defended, and five quarterback hits.
Depth in the NFL is key for many teams and the lines keeping one of their best mid-season accusations from last year only boots what they can be for the future.
Hurricanes in the NFL: Artie Burns Signs One-Year Deal with Miami Dolphins
The former Miami Hurricane first-round pick returns home after bouncing around a few teams since joining the NFL ranks in 2018.
Per multiple reports, Artie Burns has reached a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins after spending the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
In 90 NFL games over eight seasons, Burns has recorded four interceptions along with 38 passes defensed. Since 2018, he has allowed an opponent rating of 124.3 when targeted.
More Football News On Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.