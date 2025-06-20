Images of Miami Hurricanes Special Edition Throwback Uniforms Leaked Online
The upcoming season will mark the Miami Hurricanes' 100th college football season, as they hope to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in their history.
It looks like they will commemorate this historic season with a historic uniform. A recent listing on eBay shows a possible leak of a throwback version of the orange jerseys worn at home.
This commemorates Miami's 1945 season when they went 9-1-1 and won the Orange Bowl.
The orange jersey features green block numbers, white stripes on the sleeves, and would likely pair well with white helmets and orange pants. The uniform appears to have a mesh base, rather than the new performance material Adidas has used in its latest models.
The Hurricanes have high hopes going into next season with Carson Beck as their quarterback. They are ranked 8th nationally by the ESPN Football Power Index. They are also in the top 25 according to several preseason polls. Numerous sports books have them with an expected win total of 8.5.
To reach the playoffs, the Hurricanes must overcome the likes of Clemson, Florida State, SMU, and Virginia Tech in the ACC. Clemson is led by a two-time National Champion head coach in Dabo Swinney, who knows how to prepare his team for big games. Florida State is coming off a disaster season where they went 2-10, but will be hungry to return to national prominence. SMU reached the College Football Playoff last season but were beaten soundly by Penn State, 38-10. Finally, Virginia Tech went 6-7 last season under Brent Pry's leadership. They are eager to improve and compete for the ACC Championship.
Miami is putting extra pressure on themselves with these alternate jerseys commemorating the 1945 team. With Cam Ward's departure to the NFL, it will be harder to play up to the standard that season's team set. However, with the track record he's built at both Oregon and Miami, there's reason to believe he can lead the Hurricanes to success once again. After compiling a 35-13 record with the Oregon Ducks, he slowly built Miami up over three seasons, finishing with a 10-3 record last season, losing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
After winning 10 games last season, the next step is an ACC Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. That is the best way to honor their legendary 1945 team. Will Miami be able to honor them, not only by wearing their jersey, but also by achieving their championship dreams? We'll find out this fall.