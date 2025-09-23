Inconsistent Offensive Line Play Held Miami Back From Rolling the Gators
No. 2 Miami (4-0) kept the game close against the Florida Gators (1-3), but it should never have been that way.
The offensive line's struggles from the past two weeks have started to hold the Canes back from some monster drives, consistently getting behind the sticks.
The Hurricanes committed numerous snap infractions and false starts, which slowed their momentum and led to punt after punt. This group has been undisciplined in those aspects to start the season, but as the season progresses, head coach Mario Cristobal knows that things will improve.
"We had a lot of pre-snap penalties, and that is the ultimate killer because you get off schedule," Cristobal said post-game. "I think we had six of them, and that is uncharacteristic, and we will fix that because those guys have pride.
"[Florida] was moving and stemming and it is 100 percent legal, there is no complaining here, but it triggers a reaction by offensive linemen. We have been disciplined about that before and we have to get back to those ways. Those guys are kicking themselves over that, but we will get that fixed.
"I think the response of digging in their heels and sinking their hips and moving piles in the fourth quarter, they took the game over from a physicality standpoint and finishing off drives."
Moreover, the Hurricanes fixed themselves at halftime. The Canes began to maul the Gators in the second half with their dominant run game.
They limited the penalties during the second period, demonstrating that this is one of the best offensive lines in the country, which started with their leaders, Anez Cooper and Francis Mauigoa.
"They wanted to. Anez Cooper and Francis Mauigoa made it up in their minds that they wanted to send a message with how they would finish blocks and chase defenders. We were having our difficulties on offense and so it was good to lean on them. I thought it was awesome."- Mario Cristobal
The Hurricanes will play only one game in 20 days. They have a bye week, then travel to take on No. 8 Florida State for the first road game of the season on Oct. 4. Following that will be another bye week before returning home for a Friday night game against Louisville.
